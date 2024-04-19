Revenue of 327,000 billion rupees from online gambling books in one year; Jokowi holds emergency meeting





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Online gambling has become increasingly prevalent in Indonesia, with the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) noting a staggering turnover of cyberspace gambling money throughout 2023, reaching 327 trillion rupees, or almost 10 percent of this year's state budget (State budget) of Rp. 3,325.1 trillion. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo chaired a meeting to discuss the online gaming emergency at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, April 18. The government is determined to stamp out online gambling and plans to establish a special task force within the next week. “Gambling is illegal according to the law, so measures to strengthen [the eradication process] must be carried out effectively», Minister of Communication and Information Technologies (Kominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi told Antara, after the internal meeting. According to him, the working group aims to combat online gambling more comprehensively by strengthening coordination between ministries and institutions. The Kominfo Ministry will focus on removing and shutting down illegal sites, while law enforcement officials will handle enforcement efforts. Budi said the situation is very alarming, especially since the government has received many reports of poor people engaging in illegal practices. “This year alone, as I reported earlier, four people have committed suicide because of online gaming. So this country must be serious [about tackling it]. Dramatic measures will be taken over the next week. If necessary, we will arrest the operator,” he said. Mahendra Siregar, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) revealed that the agency had blocked around 5,000 bank accounts used for online gambling activities from the end of 2023 to March 2024. He thought site removal and account blocking were their own insufficient to completely eradicate the practice of online gambling, which constitutes a transnational problem. YUDONO YANUAR Editor's Pick: OJK blocks 5,000 bank accounts linked to online gambling as Jokowi prepares task force Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1858413/online-gambling-books-rp327tn-revenue-in-a-year-jokowi-holds-emergency-meeting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos