Why is Biden rewarding his opponents and ignoring his allies?





On May 9, President Joe Biden will welcome his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House, rolling out the red carpet as part of a deal to get Erdogan to drop his veto over Sweden's NATO membership. The invitation will not bring peace; rather, it is the equivalent of giving brass knuckles to a beating woman. Erdogan likes to thumb his nose at the United States. Two decades of deliberate incitement have transformed Turkey into one of the most anti-American countries in the world. Turkish Brownshirts repeatedly attack U.S. military personnel in Türkiye. In 2017, Erdogan sent his bodyguards on peaceful protesters in the heart of Washington, D.C., sending several to the hospital. So far, Turkey has failed to bring its acolytes to justice or compensate American victims. At a time when the Middle East is on fire, Erdogan is pouring gasoline, not water. On Wednesday, Erdogan delivered a speech to parliament punctuated by his allies chanting Death to Israel. Turkish dictator accused Israel of sponsoring previous coups; never mind that Erdogan has also accused the United States, Jews, former Islamist allies and a number of political opponents of plotting a coup, now and in the past. At the same time, Erdogan supports Hamas. While everyone remained silent, we defined Hamas as a resistance movement and not a terrorist group, Erdogan boasted. He will now repeat this message at the White House, believing that Biden will have neither the courage nor the ability to debate with him. Erdogan would not be wrong. After all, like every other world leader, Erdogan watches Biden and his Senate proxies criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as undemocratic, but criticizes neither Erdogan himself nor Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, currently in office. 20th year of his four-year presidential term. term. What makes Erdogan's honor even worse is that Biden repeatedly ignores America's true allies. Take the example of Cyprus: Nikos Christodoulides is now starting his first mandate in a little over a year. Elected as an independent, he dedicated his mandate to pushing Cyprus unhesitatingly and unhesitatingly into the Western camp, despite the inherent political risks. Without Christodoulides' leadership and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos' proactive problem-solving, the humanitarian corridor to Gaza would have been dead on arrival. While much of the world is concerned about Israel's security while seeking compromises that endanger the world's only Jewish state, Christodoulides and Kombos have incorporated Israeli concerns to ensure that Israel can inspect goods at Cyprus, then maintain a chain of custody to ensure that Turkey, Iran and other states do not bring contraband into Gaza. If there is a world leader who deserves the thanks and support of Americans, it is Christodoulides. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Biden and his aides often say they seek to promote human rights, but they increasingly reward those who abuse them the most. Erdogan's visit is increasingly looking like a slow-motion disaster. As the 50th anniversary of Turkey's illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing of northern Cyprus approaches, Erdogan is further undermining security, opening the door to Iranian money laundering and drones in the occupied area and away from the peace process. However, it is not too late to kill two birds with one stone: slap Erdogan for his incitement while rewarding a true ally. Biden cancels Erdogan's invitation. Do not give a platform to an anti-American, anti-Semitic, corrupt dictator. Invite Christodoulides in his place. Reward those who are willing to defend democracy, liberalism and American values. It would be the diplomatic shot heard around the world. Michael Rubin is a contributor to Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. He is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

