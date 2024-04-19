Imran Khan denies reports of Saudi involvement in regime change





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan have distanced themselves from allegations that Saudi Arabia was part of what they claim is a movement to expel them from the government and provoke a change of diet.

Days before a no-confidence vote was held in Parliament in April 2022, Imran Khan had addressed a public rally in Islamabad during which he held up a piece of paper, saying it was a classified cable from the then Pakistani ambassador. to American Asad Majeed Khan, which he claimed contained evidence of a US-led conspiracy to oust him from power. Later, Imran accused former Chief of Army Staff (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of failing to stop the voting or achieve the result obtained.

Recently, during the Saudi Foreign Minister's visit to Islamabad, PTI leader and MP Sher Afzal Marwat claimed in a TV show that Saudi Arabia was also part of the conspiracy for regime change because Imran Khan had dared to create an advanced bloc of Muslim countries and threatened to do so. break with Saudi hegemony as the de facto leader of the Muslim world. Later, Marwat reversed his position.

But now, Imran has issued a statement refuting Marwat's claims.

Addressing PTI leaders in Adiala jail on Thursday, Imran Khan used his time to clarify that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with his ouster.

Among others, he had approved the names of Senator Shibli Faraz, Rauf Hassan, Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Sahibzada Hamdi Raza, Sheikh Waqas, Akram and Atif Khan for a meeting in prison. However, the prison authorities did not allow Sheikh Akram to meet Imran Khan.

After their meeting, the PTI leaders explained that Marwat had issued a statement attributing it to Imran Khan when Imran knew nothing about it. Furthermore, they strongly denied any connection between regime change and Saudi Arabia.

Muzzamil Aslam said that before Imran Khan was ousted from power, Saudi Arabia had given Pakistan $2 billion to tide over its financial difficulties. If Saudi Arabia was against Imran Khan and the PTI government, why would they invest in Pakistan, he asked rhetorically.

He added that when Imran was informed about Marwat's statement and the subsequent alleged propaganda against Imran and his party, the financial advisor said Imran laughed and said that a few months before leaving office, he had visited Saudi Arabia, where Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman ordered $3 billion to be deposited into Pakistani accounts without any insistence on his part. Additionally, a facility of $1-2 billion was also extended.

Then, a week before his government fell, Imran said Saudi Arabia had made possible a second summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

Hassan claimed that Imran would soon come out of prison and become the country's prime minister again.

Hamid Raza said they discussed the political scenario and it was decided that Senator Shibli Faraz would be the leader of opposition in the Senate.

Regarding the Grand Opposition Alliance, he said a meeting would be held on April 29 to decide on the schedule of protest rallies. Anti-government protests will start from Punjab.

