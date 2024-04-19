Boris Johnson broke rules in Venezuela talks, government advisers say

[PA Media]

Boris Johnson broke government rules by being “evasive” about a meeting with the Venezuelan president, the committee reviewing the work of ex-ministers has said.

The former prime minister failed to clarify his relationship with the hedge fund that arranged the negotiations, the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) said.

He met with President Maduro in February, reportedly with a founder of the company.

Under the rules, former ministers must not accept new jobs for two years after leaving office without Acoba's advice.

Mr Johnson left Downing Street in September 2022. The committee can issue public reprimands to former government ministers, but has no power to enforce its recommendations or punish them.

Acoba reported the breach to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, head of the Cabinet Office which oversees the government machinery.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson declined to comment.

This is not the first time that the former prime minister has found himself struggling with Acoba.

In June 2023, he found he had committed a “flagrant breach” of the ministerial code by failing to fulfill a role in writing a weekly column for the Daily Mail. Mr Dowden then decided no action would be taken against Mr Johnson.

His meetings with Nicolas Maduro in February were private and his trip was not funded by the British government.

Last month, his spokesperson said the aim was to “highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a genuine democratic process.”

Mr Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013. He has faced widespread protests but in 2018 won a second term in presidential elections widely seen as neither free nor fair.

'Not necessary'

In his letter to Mr. DowdenConservative peer Lord Pickles, chairman of Acoba, said: “Acoba has repeatedly asked Mr Johnson to clarify his relationship with Merlyn Advisors. [the hedge fund that set up the meeting].

“He did not do so, nor did he deny media reports that he was working with Merlyn Advisors on a non-contractual basis.”

In correspondence published by Acoba, Mr. Johnson said he had no contractual relationship with the company and had not been paid for any meetings in Venezuela.

“I was extensively briefed by HMA (Her Majesty's Ambassador) Caracas before the meeting and took the opportunity to lobby for democracy, human rights and support for Ukraine “, he added.

Lord Pickles raised concerns about the fact that the trip had been paid for by Merlyn Advisors and the nature of Mr Johnson's activities for the company, even without a formal contract.

“If so, there is a reasonable apprehension that you have acted in a manner that would be inconsistent with Acoba's guidelines on “one-off” speaking engagements – which do not provide blanket approval for ad hoc consultative work “said the peer warned.

Mr Johnson did not respond to further questions from Lord Pickles about his relationship with Merlyn and said he felt there was “clearly no need” to consult Acoba on the matter.

Lord Pickles disagreed, suggesting Mr Johnson could have worked for Merlyn as an adviser – in which case he should have sought Acoba's advice.

But the peer admitted little action could be taken against Mr Johnson because the rules “no longer have relevance in the modern world and are inapplicable to candidates determined to ignore them”.

The Government should reform the rules as it promised last July, Lord Pickles added, to ensure those who break them face consequences.

Shadow Labor minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the former prime minister had “once again demonstrated a complete disregard for the rules, while Rishi Sunak is too weak to do anything about it”.

“The rules in place to stop this revolving door are completely inadequate – and completely ineffective,” he added.

Labor has promised to create an “ethics and integrity commission” if it comes to power, with enforceable rules and clear sanctions for those who break them.