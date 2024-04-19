Legal tinkering to pay the political debt





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Jokowi plans to grant mining concessions to mass organizations. Pay political debts. PRESIDENT Joko Widodo has 1,001 strategies to stay in power. One of them is to grant mining permits (IUP) to mass organizations. The red carpet is rolled out for these mass organizations as a thank you for their support of Jokowi's government and for their support of Prabowo Subianto, who was associated with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son, in the presidential election of 2024. Jokowi also needs the support of mass organizations because his son's position is currently being appealed to the Constitutional Court because he became a vice-presidential candidate through a legal solution. It all started in 2022, when Jokowi established the Task Force on Land Use and Investment Regulation, with broad powers to revoke or reinstate mining and forestry permits. The task force is headed by Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. As of January 2024, Bahlil had revoked 2,078 mining and forestry permits that were not productive. He is now preparing to sell them at auction. The authority of the Task Force is supported by Presidential Regulation No. 70/2023 on the Allocation of Land for Investment Agreements. In this regulation, the government clarifies that mass organizations, small and medium enterprises or cooperatives can obtain mineral and coal mining IUPs through auctions. The problem is that the mass organizations that supported the president are reluctant to deal with these unproductive IUPs. These mass organizations, including the Nahdlatul Ulama who showed up, hoped for mining concessions with large reserves, such as mining areas reduced to smaller operational areas through coal mining contracts, or PKP2B. Ownership of IUPs through this mechanism is against the rules. Government Regulation (PP) No. 96/2021 on commercial mineral and coal mining activities stipulates that special mining permit regions (WIUPK) cannot belong to mass organizations. This regulation is based on the Mining and Coal Law (Minerba), which states that only private commercial entities can obtain WIUPK, and this must be done through competitive bidding. The other type of organizations prioritized by Government Regulation No. 96 are companies owned by the state or regional governments. In order to remove this obstacle, Minister Bahlil proposed a revision of Government Regulation No. 96 in the form of two additional paragraphs to Article 75A. The first would add private businesses to the WIUPK priority list, and the second would delegate more detailed regulation to a presidential regulation. Once again, Bahlil's strategy goes against the Minerba law. In response to this impasse, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, put forward another idea. In order to allow mass organizations supporting Jokowi to obtain concessions, the regulations would be amended by allowing mass organizations to cooperate with companies obtaining priority IUPs. Subsequently, if competent enough, these mass organizations could acquire shares in the company with which they cooperated. There is obviously a major risk in this tinkering with regulations to facilitate the play of political interests. Mining is a type of business requiring expertise in natural resource management techniques and a complex supply chain. The government's justification for giving IUPs to mass organizations to achieve economic equality is clearly a scam. The natural resource extraction business requires enormous amounts of capital, professional companies, business management expertise and expert engineering. Granting concessions to mass organizations also constitutes an opportunity for collusion and could have a negative impact on the economy and the prosperity of the population. If concessions are given to mass organizations, the state will only get revenue from taxes and fees. If these concessions are managed by public and regional companies, the government also receives dividends. Considering all these negative impacts, Jokowi should stop changing regulations to serve his own political interests, including to repay his political debts. He should prepare for his retirement in October without causing more noise or doing more damage. Read the full story in Tempo English magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1858300/legal-tinkering-to-pay-political-debt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos