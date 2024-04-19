Politics
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Kohima, April 19: Election workers in six eastern Nagaland districts waited nine hours at polling booths, but none of the region's four million voters turned up following a call for closure by a pressure organization on its demand for a “Nagaland Border Territory” (FNT). .
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday asserted that the state government has no problem with the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) demand for the NTF as it has already recommended autonomous powers for the region .
The ENPO is the apex body of the seven tribal organizations in the eastern region.
Officials said there was no movement of people or vehicles on major streets of eastern Nagaland, except those of district administrations and other emergency services.
Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Awa Loring said election staff were present between 7 am and 4 pm at all 738 polling stations in the region which includes 20 assembly constituencies.
Sources in the CEO's office said no one came to vote during those nine hours. These 20 deputies also did not exercise their right to vote.
Of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland, the six districts of eastern Nagaland have 4,00,632 voters.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in his village Touphema, about 41 km from the state capital, the chief minister said he had accepted the draft working paper for the NTF given to him handed over in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit. Shah.
“Everything looks good except the power sharing between elected legislators from the region and members of the proposed NTF,” he said.
ENPO is demanding a separate state comprising six districts, alleging that successive governments have failed to bring socio-economic development to the region.
The chief minister, however, said the state government had already recommended the creation of an autonomous body so that the region gets enough economic measures to be at par with the rest of the state.
“When an autonomous body is created, there must be a proper system with elected members. State government has nothing to do with this. MPs and ENPO should sit around the table to work out a formula. We can only talk after that,” Rio said.
Asked if any action would be taken against the 20 legislators from eastern Nagaland for not voting, he said, “We don’t want confrontation. Let's see what will happen.
Hours before the start of the Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland, the ENPO imposed a complete shutdown for an indefinite period in the eastern part of the state at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The organization also warned that if a person went to vote and a law and order problem arose, it would be the responsibility of the voter concerned.
Nagaland CEO Vayasan R., while viewing the shutdown as an attempt to exert undue influence during the elections, issued a show-cause notice to ENPO on Thursday evening.
He said that under sub-section (1) of Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, “Whoever willfully interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offense of undue influence in a election”.
ENPO President Tsapikiu Sangtam, however, said on Friday that this article was not applicable in this context.
“The main objective of the public notice (for closure) was to reduce the possibility of unrest in the eastern region of Nagaland, which is under our jurisdiction, and the risk associated with gatherings of anti-social elements,” he said. he declares.
Stating that eastern Nagaland is currently under a “state of public emergency”, he asserted that the shutdown was a voluntary initiative taken by the people of the region.
Sangtam said ENPO informed the EC on April 1 about the intentions of the people of Eastern Nagaland to refrain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections.
The ENPO does not have any mechanism to enforce its resolutions or orders, but it functions solely on the basis of voluntary participation and consensus among the people of Eastern Nagaland, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.varthabharati.in/world/turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-confirms-meeting-with-hamas-leader-ismail-haniyeh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump jury search turns to alternates, as opening statements near 'hush money' trial
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
- Legal tinkering to pay the political debt
- US, UK impose new sanctions on Iran in response to attack on Israel
- Indian ED investigating Bollywood star in $800 million crypto-ponzi scheme
- Women's tennis concludes the regular season Saturday at App State
- Karlie Kloss dazzles in a ravishing red dress
- Corporate collisions spark new connections and industry collaborations
- Laredo's mayor proposes changes to international use of bridge
- The Prime Minister wants to tackle the “culture of illness”.
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Court approves Bushra Bibi's plea for medical examination of Imran Khan