Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Zero voter turnout in 6 Nagaland districts amid call for shutdown; CM says there is no problem with the request 04/19/2024 04/19/2024 IST



A polling station displays a deserted look during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Shamator, Nagaland | PC: PTI

Kohima, April 19: Election workers in six eastern Nagaland districts waited nine hours at polling booths, but none of the region's four million voters turned up following a call for closure by a pressure organization on its demand for a “Nagaland Border Territory” (FNT). .

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday asserted that the state government has no problem with the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) demand for the NTF as it has already recommended autonomous powers for the region .

The ENPO is the apex body of the seven tribal organizations in the eastern region.

Officials said there was no movement of people or vehicles on major streets of eastern Nagaland, except those of district administrations and other emergency services.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Awa Loring said election staff were present between 7 am and 4 pm at all 738 polling stations in the region which includes 20 assembly constituencies.

Sources in the CEO's office said no one came to vote during those nine hours. These 20 deputies also did not exercise their right to vote.

Of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland, the six districts of eastern Nagaland have 4,00,632 voters.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in his village Touphema, about 41 km from the state capital, the chief minister said he had accepted the draft working paper for the NTF given to him handed over in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit. Shah.

“Everything looks good except the power sharing between elected legislators from the region and members of the proposed NTF,” he said.

ENPO is demanding a separate state comprising six districts, alleging that successive governments have failed to bring socio-economic development to the region.

The chief minister, however, said the state government had already recommended the creation of an autonomous body so that the region gets enough economic measures to be at par with the rest of the state.

“When an autonomous body is created, there must be a proper system with elected members. State government has nothing to do with this. MPs and ENPO should sit around the table to work out a formula. We can only talk after that,” Rio said.

Asked if any action would be taken against the 20 legislators from eastern Nagaland for not voting, he said, “We don’t want confrontation. Let's see what will happen.

Hours before the start of the Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland, the ENPO imposed a complete shutdown for an indefinite period in the eastern part of the state at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The organization also warned that if a person went to vote and a law and order problem arose, it would be the responsibility of the voter concerned.

Nagaland CEO Vayasan R., while viewing the shutdown as an attempt to exert undue influence during the elections, issued a show-cause notice to ENPO on Thursday evening.

He said that under sub-section (1) of Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, “Whoever willfully interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offense of undue influence in a election”.

ENPO President Tsapikiu Sangtam, however, said on Friday that this article was not applicable in this context.

“The main objective of the public notice (for closure) was to reduce the possibility of unrest in the eastern region of Nagaland, which is under our jurisdiction, and the risk associated with gatherings of anti-social elements,” he said. he declares.

Stating that eastern Nagaland is currently under a “state of public emergency”, he asserted that the shutdown was a voluntary initiative taken by the people of the region.

Sangtam said ENPO informed the EC on April 1 about the intentions of the people of Eastern Nagaland to refrain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections.

The ENPO does not have any mechanism to enforce its resolutions or orders, but it functions solely on the basis of voluntary participation and consensus among the people of Eastern Nagaland, he said.