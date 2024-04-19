Trump jury search turns to alternates, as opening statements near 'hush money' trial





Next steps in Trump trial after full jury assembled

What happens now that Trump's 'silent' trial has a full jury? 04:21

The judge in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York said he wants opening statements in the case delivered Monday. To do this, he will have to seat five additional alternate jurors on Friday.

Twelve jurors and one alternate served during the first three days of jury selection. The process saw dozens of people immediately excused from consideration for saying they could not be impartial, and two seated jurors were excused after being sworn in. One said she became concerned about her ability to be impartial after people in her life figured out she was a juror based on details reported about her in the press. Prosecutors reported another after discovering a possible decades-old arrest that was not disclosed during jury selection.

Several others were dismissed when the proceedings began Friday, including some who said they didn't think they could be impartial after thinking about it more.

The jurors and alternates who were sworn in were selected from two groups of 96 Manhattanites summoned to serve on the jury. About two dozen potential jurors remain under consideration in the second group. If the remaining five alternates cannot be found in that group, a third group of 96 people sworn in Thursday will be brought back into the courtroom.

Judge Juan Merchan indicated that if the remaining alternates are selected early enough on Friday, he will also hold a pretrial hearing to define the scope of topics prosecutors would be allowed to discuss if Trump decides to take the stand in his own defense.

Former President Donald Trump attends the fourth day of jury selection for his trial in New York on April 19, 2024. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Prosecutors said in a filing released Wednesday that they wanted to question Trump about a series of high-profile court defeats in order to attack his credibility. The list includes a nearly half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment recently handed down by another New York court, two unanimous verdicts by federal civil juries finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse of writer E . Jean Carroll, violations of the order of silence, and sanctions for what a judge concluded was a “frivolous and bad faith lawsuit” against Hillary Clinton.

Trump's lawyers have indicated they believe all of these topics should be off-limits in the case, which revolves around reimbursing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for a “secret” payment to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say Trump hid the reimbursements in order to distance himself from the payment, days before the 2016 presidential election, temporarily buying Daniels' silence about an alleged affair. He also denied having the affair.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied all allegations in the case.

