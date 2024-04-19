Politics
searching for clues about Xi's recent meetings with foreign leaders
There is broad consensus that Chinese foreign policy has become more assertive And more centralized in the decade since Xi Jinping ascended to the top of China's leadership. It also means that Chinese foreign policy has become more personalized and that Xi's diplomatic engagements offer potentially important clues about its direction.
The international order is clearly evolving and is a key element driver By its own admission, China is at the origin of this change.
After more than 100 minutes of telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on April 2, 2024, Xi received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for an official state visit and several hours of talks two weeks later on April 16, 2024 .
The Chinese reading out loud The meeting between Xi and Scholz provides an interesting insight into how China views its relationship with a country that is strategically and economically important, but clearly not a rival in a military sense. Xi highlighted growing risks and challenges as well as the need for cooperation among major countries to achieve greater stability and certainty.
The Chinese conception is, of course, selfish. Not only does China want German companies to invest, but it also wants trade to continue without the threat of punitive tariffs or the dangers of de-risking (restricting trade relations), much less decoupling. (weakening of economic ties).
This is not a message just for Germany, but was expressed in similar terms in the Xi affair. meeting with American business leaders at the end of March.
European dynamics
However, commitments with Germany also have a broader European, and particularly European, dimension. Germany now has its own moderately hawkish discourse Chinese strategyaimed at reducing economic dependence on Beijing.
But Berlin is still seen as softer than many other EU member states and is therefore an important ally for Beijing within the EU and around the world. EU-US deliberations on Chinese politics.
The fact that Germany does not see eye to eye with all its EU partners when it comes to China and prioritizes its own national economic interests over geopolitical concerns became evident once again when Berlin abstained a vote on the new European supply chain law on human rights.
This was not specifically aimed at China. But laws aimed at holding big companies accountable for potentially profiting from child labor or environmentally harmful production methods would clearly limit trade with China.
More importantly, China also hopes that Germany sweeten possible EU anti-dumping measures targeting the Chinese automotive, solar and wind energy sectors.
This is particularly important for China state-sponsored economic recovery in the light of a hardening of the American line on customs duties on Chinese products. It was introduced by Donald Trump and continued by Biden in response to China's policy of dumping goods into the EU and US markets.
These economic dynamics are part of broader geopolitical debates. From a German and European perspective, Russia's conduct in the war against Ukraine remains a major concern. Diplomatic niceties aside, it is clear that China, like Germany, would prefer the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.
Since the publication of his position paper on Ukraine, on the eve of the first anniversary of Russian aggression in February 2023, China supported negotiations based on freezing the current front lines with a ceasefire, then on negotiating a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
This is, at least so far, in contradiction with the general Western position, reiterated by the German Chancellor in Beijing, that a Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory is an essential precondition for lasting peace.
Scholz and Xi on diplomacy
In particular, both German And Chinese The leaders underlined their commitment to the key principles of the United Nations Charter. These included sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of exploring diplomatic avenues to end the war.
What is significant is Scholzs statement that rather than Western military support for Ukraine, diplomacy now takes center stage.
Beijing has produced a multitude of visions for the so-called new era, such as that of Global Security Initiative (created by China in 2022 with the aim of eliminating the cause of international conflicts) or the Global Development Initiative (a China-led plan to overcome the challenges of the pandemic). These offer the outlines of a new international order in which China plays a more dominant role, including in Europe.
Yet bringing these projects to fruition is another matter and China is experiencing a similar degree of uncertainty concerning the endgame of a new international order, as are the main Western actors, from Washington to London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels.
The Chinese approach to managing and shaping the fluidity of the international system relies primarily on diplomacy, albeit with a significant coercive element. This is not always evident in communiqués issued following high-level meetings with near-peers, such as the US, the EU or key G7 members including Germany, the Kingdom -United or France. But even in these relations, China has become more vocal on its red lines in a number of areas beyond traditional concerns such as Taiwan or the South China Sea. This was reflected in China's response to a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Admiral Dong Jun on April 16, in which he suggested that the United States continued to behave provocatively on Taiwan.
The emphasis on diplomacy serves Chinese interests well. This helps Beijing maintain its own narrative of solving problems, particularly with its major G7 trading partners, through cooperation.
The (not so) hidden message accompanying this diplomatic front, however, is one of China's growing economic and military power and a leader willing to use that force to defend and push back against his country's red lines.
|
