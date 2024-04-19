Elon Musk is heading to India. It could bring a big victory for Tesla and Narendra Modi



New Delhi

CNN

Tesla may be about to unlock a massive new market.

CEO Elon Musk is expected to arrive in India next week for a visit that is expected to include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmation that Tesla plans to build a factory in the world's most populous country.

Musk posted last week on X that he look forward to to meet Modi. The billionaire did not mention a date, but Indian media And Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that he is expected to meet the Indian leader next week in New Delhi.

He also plans to meet Indian space technology startups during his visit. Pawan Chandana, co-founder of SkyrootAerospace, which launched India's first privately developed rocket in 2022, told CNN he would meet with Musk on Monday. Besides Tesla (TSLA), Musk is also the boss of rocket company SpaceX and X, formerly Twitter.

Currently the the fourth richest man in the worldMusk is expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion in the South Asian country, mainly to build the new Tesla. factory, Reuters And Financial Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

A Musk-Modi meeting next week would take place just days after the start of India's biggest democratic elections. An estimated 960 million people in the country of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote in the poll, which began Friday and will take more than a month to complete. Modi is expected to win a rare third consecutive five-year term as prime minister.

Over the last ten years, we have made significant progress in the manufacturing sector, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in its election manifesto this week.

Tesla opened its first Asian factory in 2019 in Shanghai and now produces hundreds of thousands of cars. for the vast Chinese market and for export. If the investment in India is announced, it would strengthen Modi's efforts to make India a major global manufacturing hub.

We will make Bharat a trusted global manufacturing hub through a series of programs including simplification of regulatory processes, investment in infrastructure bringing capital to the industry and investment in research and development, he said. -he declares. Bharat is the Sanskrit or Hindi name for India.

The Modi government is actively trying to capitalize on the ongoing global overhaul. companies on supply chains.

Executives are trying to diversify their operations beyond China, where they have faced obstacles during the pandemic and are threatened by rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. As a result, some of the world's largest companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn (AAPL), are significantly expanding their operations in India.

Besides consumer electronics, Modis party also wants to promote manufacturing in areas such as semiconductors and electric vehicles (EVs).

We will support the growth of the automobile industry and its transition to electric vehicle manufacturing, the manifesto says. We will invest in building a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

Tesla's entry into the world's fastest-growing large economy would also be a victory for Musk.

Even though electric vehicles represent less than1% of total vehicle salesin India, this should constitute an attractive destination in the coming years for Tesla, which is fighting with decreasing enthusiasm in major markets.

In the United States, overall sales of electric vehicles have stabilized in recent months. China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, is also losing momentum due to market saturation. and a slowdown in the economy.

According to reports earlier this month, Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its 140,000-person global workforce due to cost cuts and increased productivity.

The development comes just after the company reported a year-over-year decline in sales during the first three months of this year, its first such decline since the peak of the pandemic four years ago .

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tesla briefly lost its crown as the leader in global electric vehicle sales to Chinese automaker BYD. It took back the electric vehicle sales title from BYD in the first quarter, despite declining sales.

While demand for electric vehicles has slowed in other economies, India aims for 30% of all passenger car sales to be electric by 2030.

Last year, Musk said his company was looking to invest in India as soon as humanly possible, following a meeting with Modi in New York.

The billionaire reiterated his ambitions to succeed in the South Asian country earlier this month, when he said in a live interview on X Spaces that it was a natural progression to supply Tesla electric vehicles in India.

The penetration of musks into the Indian market has been in the works for years.

In 2017, he said Tesla planned to sell cars in India as early as this summer.delayeddue to the company's efforts to negotiate lower import duties with the Indian government.

MusktweetedIn 2021, Tesla wanted to enter India, but the import duties are by far the highest in the world among all major countries.

Tesla had sought to reduce tariffs, but the Indian government wanted the company to manufacture cars locally before considering tax breaks.

The Modi government has now removed some of these hurdles in a bid to make India an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.

Last month he announced aNew policyreduce taxes on certain electric cars made by global automakers, if the manufacturer invests at least half a billion dollars in the country and sets up a local factory.

India is not the only Asian country where Tesla has projects. The company is also in talks with the Thai government to build a production facility in the country.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.