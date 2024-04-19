Politics
Elon Musk is heading to India. It could bring a big victory for Tesla and Narendra Modi
New Delhi
CNN
—
Tesla may be about to unlock a massive new market.
CEO Elon Musk is expected to arrive in India next week for a visit that is expected to include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmation that Tesla plans to build a factory in the world's most populous country.
Musk posted last week on X that he look forward to to meet Modi. The billionaire did not mention a date, but Indian media And Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that he is expected to meet the Indian leader next week in New Delhi.
He also plans to meet Indian space technology startups during his visit. Pawan Chandana, co-founder of SkyrootAerospace, which launched India's first privately developed rocket in 2022, told CNN he would meet with Musk on Monday. Besides Tesla (TSLA), Musk is also the boss of rocket company SpaceX and X, formerly Twitter.
Currently the the fourth richest man in the worldMusk is expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion in the South Asian country, mainly to build the new Tesla. factory, Reuters And Financial Times reported, citing anonymous sources.
A Musk-Modi meeting next week would take place just days after the start of India's biggest democratic elections. An estimated 960 million people in the country of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote in the poll, which began Friday and will take more than a month to complete. Modi is expected to win a rare third consecutive five-year term as prime minister.
Over the last ten years, we have made significant progress in the manufacturing sector, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in its election manifesto this week.
Tesla opened its first Asian factory in 2019 in Shanghai and now produces hundreds of thousands of cars. for the vast Chinese market and for export. If the investment in India is announced, it would strengthen Modi's efforts to make India a major global manufacturing hub.
We will make Bharat a trusted global manufacturing hub through a series of programs including simplification of regulatory processes, investment in infrastructure bringing capital to the industry and investment in research and development, he said. -he declares. Bharat is the Sanskrit or Hindi name for India.
The Modi government is actively trying to capitalize on the ongoing global overhaul. companies on supply chains.
Executives are trying to diversify their operations beyond China, where they have faced obstacles during the pandemic and are threatened by rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. As a result, some of the world's largest companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn (AAPL), are significantly expanding their operations in India.
Besides consumer electronics, Modis party also wants to promote manufacturing in areas such as semiconductors and electric vehicles (EVs).
We will support the growth of the automobile industry and its transition to electric vehicle manufacturing, the manifesto says. We will invest in building a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.
Tesla's entry into the world's fastest-growing large economy would also be a victory for Musk.
Even though electric vehicles represent less than1% of total vehicle salesin India, this should constitute an attractive destination in the coming years for Tesla, which is fighting with decreasing enthusiasm in major markets.
In the United States, overall sales of electric vehicles have stabilized in recent months. China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, is also losing momentum due to market saturation. and a slowdown in the economy.
According to reports earlier this month, Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its 140,000-person global workforce due to cost cuts and increased productivity.
The development comes just after the company reported a year-over-year decline in sales during the first three months of this year, its first such decline since the peak of the pandemic four years ago .
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tesla briefly lost its crown as the leader in global electric vehicle sales to Chinese automaker BYD. It took back the electric vehicle sales title from BYD in the first quarter, despite declining sales.
While demand for electric vehicles has slowed in other economies, India aims for 30% of all passenger car sales to be electric by 2030.
Last year, Musk said his company was looking to invest in India as soon as humanly possible, following a meeting with Modi in New York.
The billionaire reiterated his ambitions to succeed in the South Asian country earlier this month, when he said in a live interview on X Spaces that it was a natural progression to supply Tesla electric vehicles in India.
The penetration of musks into the Indian market has been in the works for years.
In 2017, he said Tesla planned to sell cars in India as early as this summer.delayeddue to the company's efforts to negotiate lower import duties with the Indian government.
MusktweetedIn 2021, Tesla wanted to enter India, but the import duties are by far the highest in the world among all major countries.
Tesla had sought to reduce tariffs, but the Indian government wanted the company to manufacture cars locally before considering tax breaks.
The Modi government has now removed some of these hurdles in a bid to make India an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.
Last month he announced aNew policyreduce taxes on certain electric cars made by global automakers, if the manufacturer invests at least half a billion dollars in the country and sets up a local factory.
India is not the only Asian country where Tesla has projects. The company is also in talks with the Thai government to build a production facility in the country.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/19/cars/india-elon-musk-visit-investment-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The former president would doze off again
- Elon Musk is heading to India. It could bring a big victory for Tesla and Narendra Modi
- Boris Johnson broke the rules by being evasive on hedge fund links
- US blocks UN resolution to recognize Palestine
- 'The best way to bond isn't always the most obvious': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta ditches PPTs and embraces Bollywood dancing for team building
- MetaAI takes on Google, OpenAI with new standalone chatbot as AI arms race intensifies
- Shoe technology reduces risk of diabetic foot ulcers – News Center
- All divisional, district and municipal organizations should campaign for the release of Imran Khan: Qayyum Niazi
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Education Officials Say
- Golden Eagles make a statement in the first round
- How a Nintendo DS game taught me about fashion, creativity and capitalism – The Observer
- NIH awards Annoviant $2.9 million to advance heart disease technology