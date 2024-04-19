The former president would doze off again





UPDATE: A full jury of 12 and six alternates has been selected in Donald Trump's secret trial.

The remaining alternates were sworn in, marking the scheduled start of opening statements on Monday.

PREVIOUS: As Donald Trump's secret trial entered its fourth day, devoted to selecting alternate jurors, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported that the former president appeared to have dozed off again.

Haberman wrote: “Trump appears to have fallen asleep in court again. This has happened several times now. His eyes remained closed for long periods of time and his head fell twice.

Haberman's report earlier in the week that Trump had fallen asleep sparked widespread comments and commentary, with late-night comedians ridiculing the scene. At one point, Trump glared at Haberman.

Trump complained about the coldness of the courtroom as he had to be present for jury selection. On Thursday, he listened as some potential jurors, when interviewed, criticized his behavior and were confronted with their past posts about him on social media.

Before the proceedings began today, Trump again denounced the proceedings, telling reporters: “They took away my constitutional right to speak, and that includes speaking to you.” I have a lot to tell you. And I have no right to say it, and I'm the only one.

The judge in the case, Juan Merchan, imposed a partial silence on Trump that restricts what he can say about expected witnesses, courtroom staff and jurors and potential jurors, as well as some members of the pursuit team. Merchan previously warned Trump's legal team about the defendant's conduct during the jury selection process, after noting that Trump was mumbling at one point when a potential juror was being questioned. “I will not let jurors be intimidated in this courtroom,” the judge said.

Trump was still allowed to comment on other aspects of the case, and he attracted media attention by making ongoing statements and comments in the courthouse hallways. With no television or audio coverage allowed in the courtroom itself, and the judge and prosecutor speaking little outside the proceedings, the former president had the spotlight to himself.

A full 12-person jury, made up of five women and seven men, was selected Thursday for the case, with one alternate also serving. Up to five more replacements are expected to be chosen today. Mercan wants opening statements to begin Monday.

