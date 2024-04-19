India begins voting as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister





In the first 21 states to vote, voters began lining up at polling stations hours before they were allowed in at 7 a.m. from the Himalayan mountains to tropical islands of Andaman. Nearly 970 million voters, or more than 10% of the world's population, will elect 543 members to the lower house of Parliament for five years in staggered elections running until June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. The election is considered one of the most important in Indian history and will test the limits of Mr Modi's political dominance. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to crowds during a political campaign tour in Varanasi, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP) If Mr. Modi wins, he will be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term, after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister. Most polls predict a victory for Mr. Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. They face a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties. It is not clear who will lead India if the opposition alliance, INDIA, wins the elections. Alliances of more than 20 parties have not fielded a candidate, saying they will choose one once the results are known. The election comes after a decade of Mr. Modi's leadership, during which the BJP consolidated its power through Hindu-first politics and economic development. Mr. Modi stepped up his Hindu nationalist rhetoric during his election campaign and sought to present himself as a world leader. His ministers present him as the steward of a thriving India, while his supporters celebrate his election promise to make India a developed nation by 2047, when it will celebrate 100 years of independence. Critics warn that Mr. Modi has become increasingly illiberal and could use a third term to undermine Indian democracy. Its Hindu nationalist policies, they argue, have bred intolerance and threaten the country's secular roots. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rajesh Kumar Singh, File/AP) The alliance has promised to halt the democratic slide that India allegedly witnessed under Mr. Modis' rule. They accuse Mr. Modi of sidelining elected ministers in favor of trusted bureaucrats and of using tax authorities and the police to harass critics and opposition parties. Christophe Jaffrelot, who has written about Mr Modi and the Hindu right, said: Modi has a very authoritarian mindset. He doesn't believe in democracy. He does not believe in parliamentarism. Mr Modi insists that India's commitment to democracy remains unchanged. He told a meeting of the Summit for Democracy in New Delhi in March that India not only meets the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people, but also gives the world hope that democracy gives results and empowers.

