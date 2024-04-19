Indian Prime Minister Modi likely to win a rare third term, but by what margin?





WHO CAN BEAT MODI AND BJP? The main opposition political group, the Congress Party, won 52 seats in 2019, a slight increase from 44 in 2014, when it was voted out of office after ruling India for decades. He formed an alliance with other opposition parties – the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development – ​​to try to unseat the BJP. Dr Nachiappan said the opposition remained resilient in some states, notably in southern and eastern India, where the BJP is fighting for most seats. The opposition has pledged to increase social spending and reverse its visions as India slides toward autocracy. But the bloc of more than 25 parties appears to be in crisis, as it faces defections, infighting and a crackdown by Indian law enforcement. These parties have claimed that the Modi government was only targeting opposition politicians in its crackdown on corruption allegations, a charge the BJP has denied. A wave of recent defections to the BJP is also a problem for the opposition. Of the candidates listed so far by the BJP for the upcoming elections, 28 percent are defectors, and most of them were Congress members before joining the ruling party. Former Union minister Milind Deora, for example, announced in January that he was leaving the Congress Party and joining the faction of a regional party in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena, supported by the BJP. He criticized the Congress leadership for being inaccessible and not allowing talented youth to participate in decision-making processes. When someone in an organization, whether it is a political or private organization, if their merit is not rewarded, if their abilities are used against them and if mediocrity is encouraged, it is natural that People move on, he said. Observers said the opposition coalition was fragile. For months, the alliance struggled to form a united front and iron out differences over seat sharing. Opposition parties have failed on two counts, said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. The first is to create a pan-India opposition that actually brings the parties together, where in each state there is an opposition candidate against the BJP candidate. It did not work. The second thing is about the idea. What is the alternative to Mr. Modis India that you are going to present? This was not communicated to the people of India. There is also no clear opposition candidate for prime minister, Dr Nachiappan said. So that’s a weakness, and it’s a weakness that the BJP is now exploiting in its own campaign. Although Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – whose father, grandmother and great-grandfather were all prime ministers – remains the most recognizable face of the opposition bloc, disagreements exist over whether he should be the one to lead the alliance.

