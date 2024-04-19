Imran Khan analyzes the exact moment he felt disconnected from Bollywood and it wasn't after Katti Batti's failure





Although there is a common misconception that Imran Khan left Bollywood because of Katti Batti, the actor believes that it was another time when he felt disconnected from the industry. It wasn't because of the films he made but because of the commercial aspect of cinema. Imran has left a mark today, but back when he was in the cinema business, his films were almost constantly declared failures at the box office. This is what affected the actor and this is what he especially regrets considering.

Focusing on the box office affected his mindset

While speaking to Film Companion, Imran spoke about an ecosystem (PR, marketing) around an actor and how he sees things from a monetary point of view. This eventually begins to become the sole matrix by which we judge anything. Existing in this environment, I began to adhere to it more and more, the actor explained. He then added that that's not why he was interested in cinema, even though he grew up in love with cinema. The actor thought at the time that if he didn't make a certain amount of money at the box office, it no longer had any value (being an actor). This is not a healthy way to approach cinema and ultimately it made me lose the joy of cinema, shared Imran.

Is Katti Batti the reason he quit?

The actor mentioned that Katti Batti's failure played a role in his retirement from acting, but at the moment, he didn't see it that way. I never said, that day I finished, he said, talking about how one month turned into three months, then turned into a year and finally two years, when he decided he wanted to retire from acting. I won't do this because my heart isn't in it, Imran thought.

He now realizes that the box office does not determine a film

Nonetheless, Imran rethought the films he worked in and how people contacted him years later. The former actor cited the example of how a fan contacted him to talk about Break Ke Baad, which released 15 years ago. It was then that Imran remembered why he had turned to cinema in the first place. You don't measure it by weekend box office, but by emotional resonance over time, he said.

The actor further opened up about how the negative comments on Twitter affected his performance in the film he was working in. This is precisely why he left the platform after a year.

