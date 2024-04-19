BORIS JOHNSON: Forget the scare stories about hormone-treated beef: we ended our free trade deal with Canada out of fear of the EU. It's time for the government to truly stand up for Brexit

I was in Canada the other day and it struck me that Canadians are in excellent health. On average, they live about a year longer than us for an entire year.

I guess they lead a pretty active lifestyle. They play a lot of ice hockey. They ski and canoe. But doctors would probably say it was their diet, so I researched it.

It's not just waffles and maple syrup that distinguish the Canadian diet from ours. It's the beef. They eat almost three times as much beef as we do, to the extent that the average Canuck gorges on 4 pounds of beef per year. The average Brit can only afford 7lb of beef a year.

I'm not going to pretend that the longevity of Canadians is solely a function of their habit of eating beef. I won't draw a close correlation between Canadians' love of burgers and steaks and the extra year they get to spend watching their grandchildren grow up.

All I will say is that the Canadian population does not seem to suffer any health disadvantage from eating so much Canadian beef; while we Brits eat far less beef, and precisely zero Canadian beef, and are dying a year early.

So I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I am to learn the apparent reason why Britain has just scuppered a free trade deal with Canada. And I mean we have sabotaged post-Brexit, buccaneering, buccaneering Britain.

We have turned the tables and walked away from the negotiations, so that British cheese producers and car manufacturers now face excessive, job-killing tariffs, and millions of consumers on both sides of the Atlantic must absorb even higher prices; and all because wait, our government will not allow the British to eat even a piece of Canadian beef.

Why this crazy ban? They say it's because Canadians, like Americans, sometimes use hormones to raise their livestock. I hope you don't mind if I'm skeptical of this explanation.

There is no evidence that this method is harmful to humans or animals.

The United States and Canada are both very litigious and health-obsessed societies, and if the way their farmers raise beef had any ill effects, believe me, we would know everything. What do we eat when we travel in the millions as tourists in North America? Hormone-treated beef.

Of course we do. Are we making fun of steaks at Disneyland to protest American breeding?

Stop. Even if there were consumers in Britain who superstitiously insisted on avoiding such imports, surely you could satisfy them with proper labeling.

So why are we using this pretext to reject a major free trade agreement with Canada? If we fail to secure a deal with Canada, what hope is there of a free trade deal with America, a huge and natural market for the UK, and already our largest trading partner?

What is wrong with us? It is certainly true that some farmers have long waged a major campaign against the importation of North American beef. But it's not that they are opposed to the use of hormones in principle, not really. They know there is no health problem and, frankly, we are in no position to lecture Canadians on how we feed our livestock.

You remember the horrific BSE outbreak of 1996 and the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak of 2001. Canadians have never experienced anything like it.

The objection to Canadian beef is not a question of principle or morality. This is not about human health. This is not about animal welfare.

It's a question of price. Some British farmers object that Canadians are able to use these treatments to produce beef more efficiently and therefore fear being undercut.

They fear that British consumers, given the choice, will turn to cheap imported meat and lose market share. They believe this would be profoundly unfair and they are right.

It would indeed be unfair for British cattle farmers to allow themselves to compete on their domestic market with hormone-treated beef from North America, when they are prohibited from using the same treatments in the United Kingdom. .

To which the answer is obvious. You will not allow this issue to become a permanent obstacle to free trade between Britain and North America, which I fear it is becoming.

We must not unnecessarily increase the price of food for British consumers, especially after the inflationary suffering we have just experienced. You are doing the logical thing, the free market thing.

Boris Johnson heads to the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa this week

You use your Brexit freedom. You are telling British farmers that Canadian beef will indeed slowly and gradually be admitted into our supermarkets with a label stating how it was raised and where it comes from, and at the same time you are telling them that they can use these harmless techniques themselves. You say that if they wish, they can use the methods that are common in Canada and the United States. Of course, they don't have to.

But if they want to compete using the same techniques as the Canadians, then it will no longer be forbidden to them.

This release will be good for the consumer, good for business, good for trade and good for UK exports of everything, including beef. It will be good for British agriculture.

Why don't we do it? Why are we deliberately sabotaging our own free trade agreements, when this country's prosperity depends on free trade?

I fear that here we arrive at the dark heart of the problem, the horrible truth that no one wants to admit. We are not seizing this opportunity because we are returning to the force of European law.

Under the Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland is obliged to accept the same sanitary and phytosanitary standards as the EU. And, as some of us predicted, the UK as a whole is being forced into dynamic alignment, observing EU rules over which we have no influence or control.

It's ridiculous, unnecessary and cowardly. We killed (and I mean killed) the free trade agreement with Canada because we no longer have the courage to deviate from the European policy on hormone-treated beef, not out of respect for our interests agricultural, but out of fear of Brussels.

This Conservative government has done great things with Brexit.

It is at least partly thanks to Brexit that we have been able to benefit from the fastest vaccination rollout, the Aukus pact and a particular British approach to Ukraine, among other benefits.

Brexit still offers huge potential in everything from data to bioscience to AI. But if Starmer wins and a vote for the Reformers is a vote for Starmer, then we will be back in the single market, de facto and eventually de jure.

We will throw away our freedom. We will relentlessly return control. We will become a vassal state of Brussels.

There is only one hope that this government remembers in time: to defend Brexit and fight, fight, fight before it is too late to reap all the benefits that come from doing so. to be a truly independent country. This includes free trade with North America.