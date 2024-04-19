“The risk with Narendra Modi is a form of impunity of power, a growing authoritarianism”





Pratap Bhanu Mehta, then president of the Center for Policy Research, in New Delhi, July 6, 2009. MONEY SHARMA/THE INDIA TODAY GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES Former vice-chancellor of the private Ashoka University and ex-president of the Center for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank, Pratap Bhanu Mehta joined Princeton University in 2022. The Indian politics expert analyzes the reasons for the longevity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hopes to win a third consecutive term in the general elections which began on April 19 and is due to end on June 1. On March 21, the Indian government arrested the head of the Delhi regional government. Is this a new step in the gagging of the opposition? The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is worrying. Much of what this government has done in recent years is the selective use of government agencies to target the opposition and protect its own, repression of civil society, suppression of protests, censorship and The use of tax and administrative law to create a pervasive climate of fear were designed to entrench a pervasive culture of fear. But even by these standards, Kejriwal's arrest, in the middle of an election, is unprecedented. This prevents the opposition from mobilizing before an election and vitiates its fairness. What is the nature of the current political regime in India? Can we still talk about democracy? This is a difficult question. We are in an electoral democracy, with political competition, and this is important in the eyes of the regime, which wants to project the image of a popular government. The problem is that he interprets the election result as a mandate to consolidate his Hindu nationalist ideological project, thereby justifying the restriction of civil liberties and targeted repression of think tanks, academics and journalists who might oppose this project. The vast majority of Indians do not perceive this repression because it is targeted and the opposition parties are unable to unite to mobilize around this issue. Learn more Subscribers only Modi hunts down his 'internal enemies' within Indian civil society Why can't the opposition propose a credible alternative? Sometimes in politics you have to recognize that the opposition is simply incapable, incompetent and completely overwhelmed. Modi has managed to convince people that the Congress represents the old regime, characterized by a kind of self-righteous elite, self-interested and disconnected from the people. The best example of this is the Congress, which still cannot bring together two or three leaders who can deliver a good speech in Hindi and keep the crowd spellbound for an hour. There is a real cultural distance between them and the people. Rahul Gandhi made efforts, he crisscrossed the country and traveled 1,000 km on foot to meet people, but in the end, he is incapable of making difficult political decisions, he is indecisive. At 53, he has no government experience. All he needs to show is goodwill. You have 72.66% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

