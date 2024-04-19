Did Donald Trump really never attend his children's graduation? Explore claims





US President Donald Trump recently pleaded with Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan to delay the secret trial so he could attend his son Barron Trump's upcoming high school graduation ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second from left, and their son Barron, center left, as the casket carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother . (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

But a swirl of allegations claim the former president never attended any of his children's graduation ceremonies.

As the weeks passed, Trump falsely claimed that the judge had informed him that he could not attend Barron's graduation, sparking a copypasta frenzy alleging his absence from previous ceremonies.

However, an exhaustive investigation by Snopes uncovered documented evidence contradicting these claims.

Reports from the graduation era, recollections of attendees, and memoirs of Trump family members all attest to his presence at most, if not all, of his children's graduations.

Trump attended almost all of his children's graduation ceremonies

The only possible exception is Donald Trump Jr.'s high school graduation in 1996, where Trump's attendance is unconfirmed, although he visited the school during his son's final semester to a Career Day conference.

Mr. Donald Trump, father of Don '96, delivered the keynote address at Hill Schools Career Day '96, noted a quarterly newspaper called Hill Ties.

Ivanka Trump attended the Choate School and graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 2004. Reports confirm Donald Trump's attendance at both ceremonies, with a classmate noting to Choate: The only time where I saw Donald Trump on campus was at graduation with his security. guard.

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted: Donald and his ex-wife Ivana attended a ceremony at Wharton on Sunday where their daughter graduated.

Eric Trump graduated from the Hill School in 2002 and from Georgetown University in 2006. His father's attendance is documented, with a New York City and State report recalling that Donald Trump asked the roommate of 13-year-old Eric, “Are you going to take care of my boy? A television report noted the family's presence at his Georgetown graduation.

Tiffany Trump graduated from the Viewpoint School in 2012 and from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016. A Los Angeles Times article says: You sat in the third row at my high school graduation, wearing a salmon pink tie.

Yahoo News covered her college graduation, stating that Donald Trump's youngest daughter has officially graduated from college.

So it's obvious that the former president attended the graduation ceremonies of almost all but one of his children. So, the supposed claim that Trump never attended his children's graduation ceremonies is just a product of rumors, nothing else.

