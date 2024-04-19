Minister of Transport reveals that the movement during the period of Eid Al-Fitr 2024 reaches 242 million people

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi revealed data on community movements during the Eid return period and the return flow reaching 242.6 million people.

On the other hand, Budi appreciated all parties for their collaboration and coordination so that Eid 2024 transportation could be carried out smoothly.

This was conveyed by the Minister of Transportation during the closure of the Eid Integrated Transportation Center post in 2024/1445 Hijri at the Ministry of Transportation office, Friday, April 19.

“I am proud and I express my gratitude to all the parties and elements concerned for their coordination and their real work together so that this return home goes well. Thank you to the ministries and institutions concerned, to the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and culture, to the regional government, Police, TNI, transport operators, intensely supporting media and the entire community, we thank you,” he said.

Budi conveyed his appreciation also conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

He felt that this year's Eid transport went well.

In this case, Jokowi still monitors and gives directives during the Angleb period.

“Mr. President (Jokowi) said that Lebaran transportation is working well, there are no important things that worry us, however, we will continue to evaluate and increase. Until now, President continues to monitor it intensely and encourage it. Thank you to the President so that we can all supervise and collaborate in carrying out this responsibility,” he said.

Budi does not deny that there are a number of records and evaluations of this year's Eid transportation.

This is mainly based on a very significant movement peak.

Based on the results of a mobile positioning data (MPD) survey conducted by telecommunications operator Telkomsel, the national number of community movements in the period April 3-18, 2024 was 242.6 million of movements.

Meanwhile, in the Jabodetabek region there are 41.5 million movements.

Then, the use of public transport has also increased compared to 2023, as well as relatively smooth road traffic with an average vehicle speed of around 70 to 75 km/hour.

“People's travel has seen a significant increase, travel on public transport has also increased, there are still some things we don't want. Despite this, the number of accidents has decreased and vehicle speeds may increase “It's a positive thing,” he explained.

Inspector General Aan Suhanan, head of the Traffic Corps (Korlantas), said there was a decrease in the number of accidents by 8 percent during Eid transportation.

This year, there were 3,286 road accidents, compared to 3,561 accidents last year.

The quality score also decreased by 12 percent, from 534 deaths last year to 469 deaths this year.

“Throughout the Eid transportation period, we also carried out traffic engineering with 27 contraflow implementations in Jakarta-Cikampek-Cipali, 20 times one-way on toll roads and 197 times one way off toll road in West Java. In Central Java, we are also making arrangements on arterial roads,” he said.

In addition, 40 times the delay system was carried out in the passage zone from km 13 to km 68 during the return flow. This was done due to queuing and increased vehicle volume.

However, vehicle speeds increased by 0.8 km/hour compared to last year. This means the travel time for return flows is 11 minutes faster than last year.

“We express our gratitude, the great celebration we experienced went well, thanks to the collaboration of all stakeholders, the community and the media. The success of this management is our common success,” he said. -he declares.

English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)