Burning person taken on stretcher outside Donald Trump trial





A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's secret trial is taking place has been carried away on a stretcher.

The fire was put out Friday shortly after a jury and alternates were seated in Trump's criminal case. A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to put out the flames. Emergency services then evacuated the person on a stretcher.

Minutes earlier, a full jury of 12 and six alternates had been seated in Trump's hush money case, bringing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president closer to opening statements.

The fire occurred in a park across the street from the courthouse, which has been a gathering point for protesters and media covering jury selection for Trump's trial.

Lawyers spent days interviewing dozens of New Yorkers to choose the panel that pledged to set aside their personal opinions and impartially judge whether the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is guilty or not. The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and several lawyers.

The trial will put Trump in a Manhattan courtroom for weeks, forcing him to juggle his dual roles as a criminal defendant and political candidate in his hotly contested race against President Joe Biden. It will contain salacious and unflattering testimony which his adversary will no doubt seize upon in an attempt to present him as unfit to return as commander in chief.

Trump has spent the week sitting quietly in the courtroom as lawyers pressure potential jurors for their opinions about him, looking for any bias that might prevent them from hearing the affair. During breaks in the proceedings, he lashed out at the allegations and the judge in front of cameras in the hallway, using his mounting legal problems as a political rallying cry to portray himself as a victim.

Over several days, dozens of jury members were fired after saying they didn't think they could be fair. Others expressed anxiety at having to decide such an important case that is the subject of inordinate media attention. The judge ruled that their names would only be known to prosecutors, Trump and their legal teams.

A woman who had been chosen to serve on the jury was fired Thursday after raising concerns about messages she said she received from friends and family when aspects of her identity became public. On Friday, another woman broke down in tears as she was questioned by a prosecutor about her ability to decide the case based solely on the evidence presented in court.

“I feel so nervous and anxious right now,” the woman said. “I'm really sorry. I also wouldn't want someone who felt that way to judge my case. I don't want to waste the court's time.

As other potential jurors were questioned Friday, Trump appeared to lean at the defense table, scribbling on some papers and exchanging notes with one of his lawyers. He would sometimes sit up and look at the jury box, notably when a prospective juror declared that he had volunteered to “get the vote out” of Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Another potential juror caught Trump's attention when he mentioned he followed the White House Instagram account, including when Trump was in office. Trump flashed a smile at a man who was asked if he was married and joked that he had tried to find a wife in his free time, but “it's not working.”

Judge Juan Merchan is also expected to hold a hearing Friday to consider a request from prosecutors to bring up Trump's past legal troubles if he takes the stand in the financial silence case. Manhattan prosecutors said they want to question Trump over his recent civil fraud trial that resulted in a $454 million judgment after a judge found Trump lied about his wealth for years. He is appealing this verdict.

The lawsuit centers on a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal arranger, made to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump from being made public in the final days of the 2016 race.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution.

Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted, although it is unclear whether the judge would choose to put him behind bars. Trump would almost certainly appeal any conviction.

Trump is involved in four criminal cases, but it is not clear whether more will go to trial before the November election. The appeals and legal wrangling have led to delays in the three other cases accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and illegally accumulating classified documents.

