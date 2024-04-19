Politics
Censors block blogger after interviewer asks 'Is Xi Jinping a dictator?' » Radio Asia Libre
A famous Chinese blogger was blocked by internet censorship after someone called him during a live broadcast and asked if President Xi Jinping was a dictator, according to video captured during the incident.
“I wanted to ask you if you think Xi is a dictator,” the caller asked, prompting blogger Hu Chunfeng to ask “What are you trying to say?”
The caller repeats his question: “I'm trying to say: do you think Xi is a dictator?
Hu then cuts the caller off and launches into an angry speech denouncing their behavior. “Oh my God,” he cries. “People like that are so scary!”
“This person has seriously violated live broadcast regulations,” Hu shouts into the camera, waving his finger at the caller, adding, “I immediately cut him off.”
“People like that are crazy, right? I'm pretty sure someone will come for him after this,” Hu says, referring to law enforcement.
“He will have to bear the legal consequences,” he adds, wagging his finger again.
The incident is the latest in a series of politically embarrassing moments during live broadcasts that have sent government censors and their proxies at private companies scrambling to silence any mention of “sensitive words,” including unflattering mentions of Chinese leaders.
In November, US President Joe Biden called Xi a “dictator” after a leaders' summit, prompting China to retaliate calling his comments “absurd” and “provocative.”
It wasn't enough
Hu's politically correct speech, however, was not enough to save him from his own consequences.
Shortly after, a notice appeared on Hu's livestreaming page saying he was taking a three-day break “due to feeling unwell.”
After that, an ad appeared on his video-sharing account Bilibili, where Hu has more than 15,000 fans, with the message: “This account is currently blocked.” On his Weibo account, the message read: “This account has been blocked for violating our community guidelines.”
Comments under the video posted on Radio Free Asia's X account said Hu's speeches were clearly not enough to protect him.
“Maybe there would have been a glimmer of hope if he had responded. Of course not, with a groundbreaking speech full of praise,” commented @USABelAir2021, an account that describes itself as an “account of information managed by overseas China.
“He's going to be blocked no matter what he does, despite his great reaction,” the user commented.
X user @woyongdehuawei commented that blocking Hu's accounts was a “tacit admission that Xi Jinping is a dictator.”
“Hu's ban shows that the Xi Jinping dynasty is afraid of the voice of the people,” the netizen wrote.
“There’s no way he’s going to survive this,” user @Canadianavion replied. “As you said, no matter what he does after this, it won't do any good. Monitors and online platforms are much more likely to just close the account to protect themselves.”
Former Sina Weibo censor Liu Lipeng, who now lives in the United States, agrees.
“The platforms are acting out of fear, because the question of whether or not Xi Jinping is a dictator is not a topic that can be discussed at all,” Liu told RFA Mandarin. “Everything related to Xi Jinping is taboo and a sensitive subject of the utmost importance.”
“Online platforms are obliged to eradicate this whole incident.”
Politically sensitive handles
Bilibili has previously encountered issues with live-streamed content from its platform.
In January 2023, it restrictions imposed on livestream presenters playing Goose Goose Duck after users in China assumed politically sensitive handles referring to Chinese leaders, disgraced former officials and exiled dissidents.
They included imprisoned former security czar Zhou Yongkang, exiled billionaire Miles Kwok and former leader of the 1989 Tiananmen student movement, Wang Dan.
And in June 2022, censors shut down beauty influencer Austin Li's livestream after he featured a tank-shaped ice cream cake as the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre approaches, prompting fans to wonder what unknown event it might have been referring to, as the incident has been largely erased from textbooks and internet content behind the Great Wall. fire from online censorship.
Chinese censors have also expanded their monitoring of Xi's image abroad, with at least two satirical YouTube channels. closed in recent years for shooting the Chinese leader.
According to Liu, Hu inadvertently answered the caller's question while being visibly shaken.
“His reaction was too dramatic, which caused the situation to spread further,” he said, quoting the turn off of a live broadcast in Cantonese, the lingua franca of Hong Kong, by Douyin censors in October 2022.
“If you can't understand it, you have to shut it down,” Liu said, adding that foreign nationals are not allowed to broadcast live streams in China, even if they are of Chinese descent, because they do not will not have undergone testing. years of political education growing up.
Even having a foreign spouse is suspect, he said.
“There have been Chinese live streams that were interrupted because a foreign spouse was seen walking around in the background,” he said.
US-based news commentator Ma Ju said the incident was an “emperor's new clothes” moment.
“Everyone in China knows very well that this is a question that cannot be answered and a topic that cannot be discussed,” Ma told RFA Mandarin. “This incident clearly demonstrated the fear that everyone feels while living under the totalitarian rule of the Chinese Communist Party.”
“This particularly illustrates the lack of freedom of expression that Chinese people enjoy these days and their fear of dictator Xi Jinping,” he said.
Translated with additional reporting by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
|
