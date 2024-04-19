Lok Sabha elections: Voting underway, PM Modi says voting in record numbers | Latest news India





Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on Friday morning. 102 seats across 21 states and union territories were polled in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged young people and new voters to exercise their fundamental right in large numbers. Polling officials after collecting EVMs and other election materials on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sikkim on Thursday. (ANI) “2024 Lok Sabha elections begin today!” As 102 seats in 21 states and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their right to vote in record numbers. I particularly call on young people and new voters to vote. in large numbers After all, every vote counts and every voice counts!” he wrote on X on Friday morning. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Of India's 97 million registered voters for elections to the Lok Sabha, the country's 543-member lower house of parliament, 16.63 million are eligible to vote today. In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, 35.67 lakh first-time voters and 3.51 crore young voters aged between 20 and 29 years are also eligible to vote. Lok Sabha elections will conclude in Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1 ), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1), after the first phase of voting. In Rajasthan, 12 seats were voted on. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu India and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh will also vote today. Voting for the parliamentary elections is underway in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats). Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress and Kanimozhi of the DMK are in the fray in phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections. Besides Gadkari, Sonowal, seven other Union ministers – Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan and Nisith Pramanik – are in the fray for the first phase. Achieving a stellar performance in Tamil Nadu is central to the BJP's plan to win 370 seats and take the NDA to over 400 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an aggressive election campaign in Tamil Nadu, with development and respect for Tamil language and culture as his main election objective. The BJP and the DMK also clashed over the Katchatheevu issue. Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Step-by-step voting guide for first-time voters The BJP had drawn a blank in Tamil Nadu in the 2019 general elections. The DMK had won 38 seats. In 2019, the BJP achieved its best ever performance by winning 303 seats. With contributions from PTI

