Donald Trump may not be able to save Mike Johnson





Former President Donald Trump may not be able to save House Speaker Mike Johnson from conservative fury over aid to Ukraine, political experts tell Newsweek.

Johnson is moving forward with foreign aid bills, including legislation that would provide additional aid to Ukraine as that country continues to battle Russia's invasion of its easternmost territory .

The move goes against the wishes of some congressional conservatives, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who opposes the aid and argues it should instead be spent on securing the U.S. border. and Mexico. Some have threatened to force a vote on a motion to vacate the presidency over the issue. And they might not listen to Trump if he tries to intervene to stop them.

Amid the motion to lift the threats, Johnson met with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee at Mar-a-Lago last week. Many details about the private meeting, including what Trump said about aid to Ukraine and the evacuation motion, remain unclear.

But Trump praised Johnson in remarks to reporters after the meeting, saying he “got along very well” with the Louisiana Republican.

House Speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, DC, April 16, 2024. Donald Trump may not be able to save him from a motion to leave office, political experts tell Newsweek.

“It's not an easy situation for any speaker. I think he's doing a very good job. He's doing about as good a job as you're going to do,” he said. “I'm sure Marjorie understands that. She's a very good friend of mine and I know she has a lot of respect for the speaker.”

Trump also said he was studying the Ukraine bill and was considering supporting legislation that would provide a loan to Kyiv. Later in the week, however, he responded to a question about the motion to overturn by saying, “Well, we'll see what happens with that.” »

However, Johnson still faces a risky situation because it remains unclear whether Trump would be willing or able to save his presidency if conservatives forced a vote on the resignation motion, political experts told Newsweek.

“It is unclear whether President Johnson's critics in the House will respond to what former President Trump says. Since only one member, under Republican rules, can make a motion to overturn, the bar is very low,” said Meena Bose, MP. executive dean of the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs at Hofstra University.

She continued: “It just means that it takes one person, and that the Republican Party is not unified to begin with. It is not clear that the most right-wing Republicans would necessarily all be united if the former President Trump called for Johnson to stay.”

In fact, this week, after Trump's comments, Greene's effort to oust Johnson gained traction, with Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie co-sponsoring the motion to oust.

Tammy Vigil, senior associate dean of Boston University's College of Communication, told Newsweek that she thinks Trump might be able to influence some House Republicans, but that he may not be not even interested in doing it.

“Despite their joint appearance, it doesn't appear that Trump is particularly interested in saving Johnson. The joint appearance was actually a way for Trump to hedge his bets so he could claim influence if Johnson keeps his seat and sees the funding bill's success “If Johnson fails, Trump will just tout his MAGA loyalists and not lose any political face among his supporters,” she said.

Trump may not be “a very reliable defender” of Johnson, she added. Still, Johnson may have more to gain from passing the Ukraine aid bill, as it could “deflate the power” of his conservative critics and bring him a major achievement for his legacy.

Robert Y. Shapiro, a political science professor at Columbia University, said Trump has been “very influential” and that his support could allow Johnson to pursue such a bill.

There is a potential risk that continued aid to Ukraine could backfire, but there are “good reasons” for Johnson to take the chance, as it is both “the right thing for 'Ukraine and the United States' and that will help Republicans electorally, Shapiro said. .

“If Trump is thinking clearly — which we can't count on — he should see that this is good for his party and its efforts to maintain its majority in Congress in 2025,” he said.

