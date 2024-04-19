Imran Khan reveals what triggered his sudden decision to quit Bollywood: 'I won't do that because…'





Imran Khan recently revealed the reasons why he left the Bollywood industry. He expressed discomfort with the industry's focus solely on box office success and financial gains, saying it was something he could not connect with. Speaking to Film Companion, Imran delved into the intricacies of the film industry, highlighting the pervasive focus on monetary gains. He highlighted the vast ecosystem surrounding actors, from publicity to management, all obsessed with financial indicators such as film revenue, endorsements and appearances. Although immersed in this environment, Imran realized that his passion for cinema transcended monetary concerns.

The actor admitted that the disappointment of “Katti Batti” played a role in his decision to retire from the industry. However, he clarified that this was not an abrupt decision but rather a gradual realization over time. As the months passed, he realized that his heart was no longer fully invested in pursuing acting.

Imran expressed his willingness to venture into new territories, however unknown they may be. He considered himself lucky to have achieved financial stability through his work in the film industry. Once his financial concerns are resolved, he could devote his attention to exploring different facets of life, reflecting on his identity and lifestyle choices.

Imran reflected on his journey, stating that he dedicated his twenties to building and establishing a career in the film industry. However, as he approached his thirties, he realized that his priorities had changed, prompting him to explore different paths. Over the past decade, he has grappled with deep questions about his identity and aspirations, driven by a search for fulfillment amidst life's circumstances.

