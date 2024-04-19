Politics
Different observers and Bahlil regarding a possible Megawati-Jokowi meeting
Bisnis.comJAKARTA – The founder of the KedaiKOPI Investigative Institute, Hendri Budi Satrio, believes that the meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the General Chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, Megawati Sukarnoputri, is indeed difficult to achieve.
According to him, all parties could clearly see that there was a breakdown in terms of communication and relations between the two figures, so Jokowi must have had a bolder plan to propose meeting the son of the first president Soekarno.
“It was a little difficult for this meeting to take place. Even if there was a meeting after Jokowi resigned, it would still be difficult because Megawati was really hurt. “But I hope that as a character, Jokowi should actually be the one to visit Megawati,” he said in Bisnis, Friday (19/4/2024).
Previously, the General Chairman of the Projo volunteer group, Budi Arie Setiadi, estimated that Prabowo Subianto, the highest vote getter in the 2024 general elections, who had the opportunity to become president-elect for the period 2024-2029, was an important key to achieving the friendship between Jokowi-Megawati.
According to him, the meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party Megawati Sukarnoputri could be filled by Prabowo Subianto if his meeting with the daughter of Proclaimer Soekarno could take place.
“Yes wait. Maybe [Jokowi-Megawati bisa bertemu]. Everything is possible. “In politics, nothing is impossible, because politics is the art of the possible,” he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta, Thursday (18/4/2024).
The Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) also believes that the Jokowi-Megawati and Prabowo-Megawati meetings are a good thing for unity.
According to him, any meeting between great personalities is for the integrity of the nation. Nevertheless, he stressed that in principle Jokowi is a person open to all parties. Including Megawati.
Budi believes that the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati will also discuss opportunities for friendship between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia.
“Basically, all the meetings were well discussed. Yes, it's true. Either way, we are happy people. We are having fun. I want everyone to get along well. Those who want to fight and don't want to unite, go ahead. “If we want it, we want Indonesia to be strong, as a unified country, that's important,” Budi emphasized.
No need to hurry
Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said that the meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Sukarnoputri , did not need to take place in a hurry.
According to him, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto's statement emphasizing that Jokowi must meet party officials or officials before meeting Megawati is just empty talk that does not need to be debated .
He made this known after accompanying President Jokowi with Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas and State Secretary Pratikno, in a meeting with the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Merdeka Palace, Thursday (18/4/2024).
“Ms. Megawati's thoughts and those of Mr. President cannot be equated with those of Mr. Hasto. “Ms. Mega, the president, a great figure, Mr. Jokowi, is also president. If you want to be compared to someone who has never been president,” he told reporters at the presidential palace complex.
The Jokowi-Megawati meeting, which took place only a week after Eid, Bahlil said, cannot be immediately interpreted as an indication of a breakdown in the relationship between the two figures.
Bahlil also emphasized that the possibility of Jokowi and Megawati meeting still exists. He stressed that in principle the head of state is always open and has no problem with big personalities.
“I don't know [kapan akan bertemu?]. However, President Jokowi and Mrs. Mega are national figures, we will see that they certainly have a good heart to speak without the need to feel frustrated. “These two personalities are certainly friends and have the soul of a statesman,” he said.
The former president of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association didn't say much when asked if anyone was stopping the two figures from meeting.
“I don't know if it's from Ms. Mega, but if it's from the president, relax. No nothing. “I'm sure they have a connection, maybe the time is right,” Bahlil concluded .
