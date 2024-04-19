Donald Trump defends himself with a giant pile of printed information: it's a nice headline, I'd like to read it too





Donald Trump used a stack of print reports as a way to defend himself amid his ongoing “hush money” lawsuit. A CNN fact-checker called much of what he said “subjective and uncontrollable opinion.”

“I'm supposed to be in New Hampshire, I'm supposed to be in Georgia, I'm supposed to be in North Carolina, South Carolina, I'm supposed to be in a lot of different places campaigning, but I' 'I' “I've been here all day for a trial that's definitely not a fair trial,” Trump said while going through the series of individually stapled articles to the media Thursday afternoon.

“These are all recent stories written by legal experts. This is an editorial from the Wall Street Journal,” Trump continued. “But these are all stories from legal experts who say it's not a case. “The whole thing is ridiculous.” There's another: “The case is ridiculous, the Trump indictment, there is no fraud, there is no fraud.” »

Trump called his case a “huge scandal” and went on to say the reports were written by credible sources. He named several notable Fox News contributors as authors of the stories, including Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Turley. He also continued to criticize the prosecutor handling his case, Alvin Bragg.

“All these stories are how they are done by experts and editorials. Bragg falsified the business records, and uh, he falsifies them, he's, he's the fraudster. Look at; they are all stories. You see them here,” Trump continued. “Even the Rolling Stones, none of my friends like them,” he said, “they don't like Bragg's chances in this business, it's a shame.”

Flipping through the pile, Trump said after spotting one he liked: “That's a nice title, I'd like to read that one too.” »

He concluded his speech by saying: “The whole world is watching this hoax. You have an out of control prosecutor, a very confrontational judge, it's all a disaster. Then you have the leading candidate, the leading crooked Joe Biden, he is the one who should be judged. He's a crook.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale weighed in on Trump's comments, saying most of Trump's speech was “subjective, uncontrollable opinion.”

“He said some things that weren’t quite correct. He repeated his false conspiracy theory that, essentially, Joe Biden is behind this case, which was brought by a locally elected prosecutor,” Dale explained. “He said, ‘Biden is behind this. His top aides work with the DA's office to make sure everything goes smoothly. There is no basis for this. This appears to be a reference to a former Justice Department official who went to work for the DA's office, but there is no indication that it was anything other than his own hiring decision.

Dale added that “the Trump pile he showed was largely made up of his usual friends. The usual suspects are praising and defending Trump in conservative media.”

Trump's secret trial began on April 15. Trump allegedly had his former lawyer Michael Cohen pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her over an alleged affair between the two, concealing the payments by falsely recording them as Cohen's legal fees.

The testing process will continue on Friday around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, CNN noted.

