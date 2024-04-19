Van Orden campaign: joins Newsmax to discuss Mayorkas and the release motion





PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin.– In case you missed it, Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden denounced Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas' failure to maintain security at the southern border and endorsed his Accused during a recent appearance on Newsmax. WATCH: Van Orden said of Mayorkas, in part: “He has performed his job at an incredibly low level, he is directly responsible, along with President Biden, for letting in millions and millions of illegal aliens, including the one who killed Laken Riley.” He continued, “Our citizens are being brutalized, raped and murdered – that’s a fact – by these people who were allowed into the country by President Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas.” The congressman's comments came just hours before the Senate rejected all articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. affirming that House Republicans have failed to meet the “high crime standards” needed to successfully pursue impeachment. In the same interview, Rep. Van Orden also called out colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene and others for push to delete House Speaker Mike Johnson is leaving office in response to a controversial foreign aid plan proposed by Johnson. “We cannot operate legally without a Speaker of the House” Van Orden said in part. He continued, “There is a lot going on in the world that needs to be directly addressed. » “We are talking about Mayorkas. The border is still wide open. Joe Biden has the executive authority to close the border immediately. Israel is under attack, for the first time in world history, a direct attack by Iran against Israel with ballistic missiles and drones. The parodies currently taking place in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of people died, Russians and Ukrainians. We don't know what Xi Jinping is doing in Taiwan, but we certainly know it's not good. It is therefore necessary to tackle the problems that arise on a global scale. Van Orden's response comes just six months after the ouster of President McCarthy, when Congress was at a standstill for three weeks before electing President Johnson as president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wispolitics.com/2024/van-orden-campaign-joins-newsmax-to-discuss-mayorkas-motion-to-vacate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos