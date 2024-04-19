Meeting with Tony Blair and President Jokowi discusses energy investment and accelerating digital transformation





Business News, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo received former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, April 18, 2024. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN RB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, discussed a series of strategic initiatives to advance the renewable energy sector and digital transformation in Indonesia. In his statement after the meeting, the Minister of Investment said that the meeting with Tony Blair resulted in several important agreements, including projects to build solar panel installations in the Indonesian capital (IKN), which will be carried out in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates. Emirates. “We are currently working on the details of this development plan,” said the investment minister, adding that the initiative would be facilitated by Tony Blair and was part of wider cooperation in the areas of new renewable energies and logistics. Apart from this, the discussion also covered plans to use carbon storage in Indonesia, which is expected to become a new source of revenue for the state. “We talked about carbon storage, which we decided yesterday, 70 (percent) domestically and 30 (percent) abroad,” Bahlil said. On the digital transformation side, MenPAN RB Abdullah Azwar Annas revealed that Indonesia is working hard to accelerate digital transformation in the bureaucratic sector. It is for this reason that his party collaborates with the Tony Blair Institute and conducts studies in countries that have advanced in digital transformation, such as the United Kingdom and Estonia. Also read: Jokowi and Tony Blair discuss digital transformation, MenPANRB said “When the President asked us to coordinate digital transformation, Tony Blair visited the office of the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, he assured us that there was no faster way to double the achievements of the country and to have an efficient bureaucracy, except the digitalization program”, he explained. MenPAN RB also revealed that President Jokowi gave special instructions to integrate digital services through the national portal. It is hoped that this will facilitate public access to various government services. “Currently there are so many applications, there are 27,000 applications and every innovation so far has created an application. So what is happening is not making it easier for people to access services but making it difficult for people,” said MenPAN RB.

