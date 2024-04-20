Donald Trump attacks Judge Merchan before entering court





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan before taking to court Friday.

Speaking to reporters before beginning the fourth day of his criminal trial in Manhattan, Trump said the gag order against him must be lifted and criticized Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

“The conflict has to end with the judge. The judge has a conflict, the worst I've ever seen, and it has to end with the judge,” Trump said. “The judge needs to lift this silence. It's very, very unfair that my constitutional rights have been taken away.”

The context:

On Friday, Trump arrived for the fourth day of his criminal trial following an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg relating to alleged secret payments made to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 .

Last April, Bragg issued an indictment claiming the former president “fraudulently falsified business records in New York to conceal crimes that withheld information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the case, saying it and other legal issues he faces are politically motivated. He had already been silenced by Merchan, after criticizing the judge's daughter.

Former President Donald Trump holds copies of news reports as he speaks late in the day at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday, April 18, 2024. On April 19, 2024,…Former President Donald Trump holds copies of news reports as he speaks late in the day at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday, April 18, 2024. On April 19, 2024, Trump lashed out at Supreme Court Justice of New York, Juan Merchan, and called for a gag order against his deportation. More Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images/Getty Images What we know:

Trump's legal team had already filed a motion to have Merchan recuse himself from the case. The motion quotes the judge's daughter, who works extensively with high-profile Democratic politicians, as saying he cannot continue to oversee the case because she would have benefited professionally from Trump's legal battles.

On Thursday, 12 jurors were officially sworn in in the case, after disputes over other jurors for the prosecution and defense.

Five additional seats remain to be filled for alternate jurors.

Newsweek reached out to the New York State Supreme Court system via email for comment.

Views :

During Thursday's trial, legal experts said Trump made a “reckless” move by not standing when potential jurors were brought into the courtroom.

“In my more than 20 years of practicing criminal law, I have never seen a defendant refuse to stand and face the jury. Any competent lawyer would tell his client that his fate is in the hands of the jury and that he will monitor everything he does,” the legal analyst said. ” and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Trump’s lack of respect for the jury is reckless.”

And after:

Newsweek's Katherine Fung, who was in the courtroom this week, reported Thursday that Merchan seemed confident the remaining alternate jurors would be chosen Friday.

Merchan previously set a trial date for April 23 for the court to hear arguments over Trump's possible violation of the hush order. The prosecution filed a motion to sanction Trump for social media posts it says violate the order. The prosecution asked Trump to pay a $1,000 fine for each of three potential violations.

Update, 04/19/24, 9:52 a.m. EST: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update, 04/19/24, 10:28 a.m. EST: This story has been updated with additional information.

