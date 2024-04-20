Turkish threats to marine parks





Tensions with Ankara resurfaced after Ankara objected to Greece's announcement to designate marine parks, including one in the Aegean Sea. Ankara's uncompromising stance on Aegean issues, as expressed by its foreign and defense ministries and the ruling AKP party, stems from its long-standing theory of gray zones in the region. . Furthermore, leaks from the Turkish Defense Ministry suggest a reaction on the ground in case Greece proceeds with the demarcation of the marine park. This is the first time since February 2023 that Ankara has reversed implicit but clear threats to use military force to prevent Athens from exercising a right. Greece, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed from Brussels on Thursday, exercises its sovereignty in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international law, while noting that there is no question of modifying the meeting planned in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, set for May 13. Greece exercises its sovereignty and sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international law and the law of the sea. Beyond that, I am also surprised by this totally unjustified reaction of Turkey to an initiative which, after all, is environmental in nature, he said. Mitsotakis also said that Greece would proceed with the creation of these marine parks. He also noted that, in his opinion, the improvement in Greek-Turkish relations, which is undeniable and measurable, does not automatically lead to the working hypothesis that Turkey's fundamental positions on the crucial issue of delimitation of zones maritime areas in the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean have changed. These positions are deeply problematic for our country, he stressed, while adding that this does not prevent us from being able to discuss, to create a generally good climate and to invest more in the positive agenda and less in questions which divide us and on which we clearly disagree. Turkey's overreaction highlights Ankara's absolute commitment to the gray zone agenda, a deep-rooted state distrust of Greece and the West in general, as the declaration of marine parks is done in the context of the possibilities offered by the EU (including funding). . It is also becoming clear that the Athens-Ankara communication channels are not as effective as is sometimes claimed.

