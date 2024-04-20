Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Türkiye for negotiations







A Hamas statement Friday said Erdogan and Haniyeh would discuss the conflict in Gaza, adding that the head of the group's political bureau was accompanied by a delegation.

Tensions in the Middle East are at a high after Israel's reported attack on Iran and Gaza is bracing for a new Israeli offensive.

Erdogan insisted Wednesday that he would continue “to defend the Palestinian struggle and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people.”

But speaking to reporters Friday, he declined to elaborate on the details of the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Qatar on Wednesday and said he spent three hours with Haniyeh and his aides for “a broad exchange of views, particularly on negotiations for a ceasefire.”

Qatar, mediator between Israel and Hamas, admitted on Wednesday that negotiations aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and freeing the hostages were “at a standstill”.

Fidan said he discussed with Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, how Hamas – designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union – “must clearly express its expectations, particularly regarding a two-state solution.

Erdogan's last meeting with Haniyeh took place in July 2023, when Erdogan hosted him along with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at the presidential palace in Ankara. Haniyeh met Fidan for the last time Türkiye on January 2.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which left around 1,170 people dead, mainly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel says around 129 people are believed to be detained in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.

