why it took so long to select a jury and how the process is different from the UK





Twelve jurors have now been selected and sworn in for Donald Trump's high-profile trial in New York, the first criminal trial of a former president.

Initially, 500 jurors were assessed, 96 of whom were invited into the courtroom. More than half of them were fired after saying they could not be impartial. On the third day, one of the selected jurors asked to withdraw after fearing her name would become public. The judge ordered that jurors' names and identifying documents not be published in the media, but the jurors are clearly worried about the consequences of their participation.

Well before being summoned to court, these potential jurors would have been asked to fill out a qualification questionnaire (to verify that they meet conditions such as being a US citizen) as part of the selection. After that, the prospective jurors summoned to court had to answer further questions. Questions asked in court can range from what radio stations or podcasts they listen to, to their marital status and what they do for a living.

Potential jurors in this trial were also asked about their opinions of Trump. Prosecution and defense attorneys will also ask additional questions of prospective jurors. All of this is done to deselect biased jurors. In some cases, Trump's lawyers had even reviewed old social media posts as grounds for excluding a juror.

In this highly publicized trial of an internationally known figure, jury selection proceeded particularly slowly before all 12 jurors were seated, due to the difficulty of finding an impartial jury. Trump, currently running for president, is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star, shortly before the 2016 election.

How are jurors selected?

The United States takes a different approach to jury selection or deselection than the United Kingdom. In the United States, they use voir dire. Voir dire comes from French for telling the truth. Jurors are deselected by voir dire, through questioning. Each being replaced by a potential juror.

There are normally around 35 to 40 potential jurors. This process repeats until a group of approximately 14 people (12 jurors and two alternate jurors) is selected. This may differ, six alternates will be chosen for the Trump trial.

Jury selection is different in the United States, Scotland, England and Wales. Here, a jury is sworn in for a case in Portland, Oregon. David R. Frazier Photolibrary, Inc. /Alamy

Potential jurors initially come from state voter rolls and trials take place in their own state. Other lists such as those of licensed drivers may also be used to ensure a representative sample. Individuals selected from these lists will receive (either by mail or online) a qualification questionnaire.

Prospective jurors who have been summoned to court are questioned either by the judge or by attorneys for the prosecution and defense. The primary purpose of jury de-selection is to remove jurors who may be biased against or in favor of the prosecution and defense. The process of removing biased jurors may be justified. Jury researchers Professors Kurt Carlson and Edward Russo found in a simulated juror study that jurors start with a preference for the prosecution or defense, and that this shapes how they evaluate the rest of the evidence . While jurors who favor guilty verdicts view the prosecution evidence favorably and distort or ignore the defense evidence, jurors who favor not guilty verdicts show the opposite pattern of results.

During the jury selection process, attorneys may ask general questions such as: Do you know the defendant? or more specific questions like have you ever participated in a demonstration?. This is done to assess whether potential jurors can put aside their biases.

A discussion of voir dire.

Based on the answers to these and similar questions, attorneys can challenge potential jurors and dismiss them (or dismiss them) for cause. Lawyers will dismiss jurors for cause if they have evidence that the juror is likely to be biased. But what's even more interesting is that lawyers also have a limited number of peremptory challenges. This allows them to deselect a juror without giving a reason. They therefore do not have to provide proof of bias.

However, voir dire poses a number of problems. First, some scholars have proposed that lawyers are motivated by winning rather than impartiality, making many skeptical about the fairness of the process.

Second, many of the compelling challenges rely on intuitions rather than modern scientific instruments developed by psychologists. This means that rather than making the jury selection process systematic, decisions made during voir dire may be based on the biases of the legal professionals involved.

Similarly, psychologists have long known that audience members often respond to questions in socially desirable ways, even if they do not have beliefs or behaviors consistent with those responses. Therefore, some jurors will not be dismissed for cause despite their bias because they know how to respond acceptably.

Scotland and England and Wales

In comparison, juries in England, Wales and Scotland are selected at random from electoral rolls. The court clerk (England and Wales) or court clerk (Scotland) will then constitute (or select) the jury by randomly selecting names from a ballot paper.

There are certain circumstances in which both the prosecution and defense can challenge the empanelment of a jury. However, this is rare and would only be done where it was considered essential.

In terms of jury selection, the febrile atmosphere and many challenges seen around the Trump trial have highlighted some of the weaknesses of a system under media fire, its potential for manipulation and how off-putting it could be for those who are called to the jury. service.

