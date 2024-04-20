Politics
Apple seeks to expand iPhone production in Indonesia
Apple is looking to make more of its products in Indonesia after investing in India and Vietnam, as the global trend of tech giants moving production out of China continues.
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday and said the company would consider manufacturing in Indonesia.
“We talked about the president's desire to see manufacturing in the country, and that's something we'll look at,” Cook told reporters after the meeting.
Mr. Widodos' administration has tried to attract manufacturing investment to Indonesia in recent years, but Apple is now also looking to diversify its manufacturing base and move some of its manufacturing capacity out of China, where most of its tablets and iPhones are assembled. THE manufacturing of real components still takes place primarily in other countries, such as Korea and Taiwan, but most apple assembly takes place in China at factories run by Taiwan-based Foxconn.
The company began moving some of its production to countries like Vietnam and, more recently, India, after COVID-19-related shutdowns in China repeatedly disrupted shipments and supply chains. company supply.
I think the investment capacity in Indonesia is endless. I think there are many interesting places to invest, and we are investing. We believe in the country, Mr. Cook said.
The day before, Mr. Cook met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, where he said Apple planned to invest more in Vietnam and increase its spending with suppliers in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub. East.
Given China's slowing economy as well as the Chinese government's continued efforts to oust foreign companies and replace them with domestic brands, Apple is looking for manufacturing alternatives, said Chris Miller, an associate professor at the University. Tufts, whose work focuses on technology and geopolitics.
It has already invested more in India and Vietnam, but will likely look to other partners in Southeast Asia to do so. [add] additional manufacturing and assembly operations, Mr. Miller said.
Apple recently announced the opening of a fourth training academy for mobile developers in Bali, Indonesia. In 2018, the company launched the program called Apple Developer Academy, in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
Apple does not yet have manufacturing plants in Indonesia, but the company says it has invested 1.6 trillion rupiah ($99 million) in its app developer ecosystem in the country.
Mr. Widodos' government has sought to exploit the country's reserves of nickel and other raw materials to expand industry, banning the export of raw materials such as nickel and bauxite to force companies to build smelters and refineries in the country.
After the meeting with Mr. Widodo, Mr. Cook also met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is currently Defense Minister, in Jakarta. He is expected to take power in October.
Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Budi Arie Setiadi said on Wednesday that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit Indonesia at the end of April.
Leave China
Apple produced $14 billion worth of its iPhones in India during the last financial year.
Foxconn began manufacturing the iPhone 15 in India in summer 2023, and the number of iPhones made in factories there is rapidly increasing. Other technology companies, such as Dell and HP, have also expanded aggressively into India, Vietnam, Mexico and other markets.
Apple will expand its iPhone production in India over the next two years, a quarter of which will be made in the world's most populous country, India, Forbes reported.
The company aims to manufacture over 50 million devices in India over the next few years and then continue to grow.
Taiwanese company Foxconn, one of Apple's main subcontractors, planned to open a factory in India in April, from which it would aim to produce 20 million phones per year, mainly iPhones.
Tata, India's largest conglomerate, wants to build the country's largest iPhone assembly plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It already has an iPhone assembly plant in the state of Karnataka.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
