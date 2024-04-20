Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York





MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man set himself on fire Friday outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial, PIX11 News has confirmed.

The man entered the park around 1:30 p.m., opened a bookbag and threw pamphlets containing conspiracy theories into the air, according to New York Police Department Chief James Maddrey. Police said he used an alcohol-based accelerant to set himself on fire.

A witness told PIX11 News they were standing next to the man when he poured a flammable liquid on himself, told him to back off, then lit himself. The witness said he made political statements before the incident.

People rushed in, sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the flames. Emergency services evacuated the man on a stretcher.

Police identified the individual as 37-year-old Max Azzarello. He was in critical condition and at risk of death, police said. They said he was a known conspiracy theorist.

Someone claiming to be Azzarello sent an email to media outlets, including PIX11 News, explaining the reasoning behind his self-immolation protest.

Azzarello identified himself as an investigative researcher and said he set himself on fire to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery. His letter referenced a conspiracy theory linked to the United States government and its allies.

These claims sound like a fantastical conspiracy theory, but they are not. They are proof of a conspiracy. If you study this mountain of research, you will prove them too. If you learn a lot about Ponzi schemes, you will discover that our life is a lie. If you follow this story and the links below, you will discover the rotten truth of post-truth America. You will learn the scariest and stupidest story in world history. And you will realize that we are all in a desperate state of emergency that requires your action. To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain on you.

Max Azzarello

PIX11 News has chosen not to report the letter in its entirety.

“We are very concerned,” Maddrey said. “This man did not violate security.”

The fire occurred at Collect Pond Park, located across the street from the courthouse, which has been a gathering point for protesters and media covering jury selection for Trump's secret trial. The area was searched for possible bombs. No device was found, police said.

A full jury of 12 and six alternates had been seated in Trump's hush money case just minutes before the fire, bringing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president closer to opening statements. As Trump returned to the courtroom around 3:15 p.m., he did not answer questions about Azzarello.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont covering local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

