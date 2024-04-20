Biden praises Erdoan for allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO





President Biden on Wednesday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for dropping his objections to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids. “I want to thank you especially for what you've done to turn things around in Finland and Sweden, and for all the incredible work you're doing to try to get grain out of Ukraine,” Biden told Erdoan during of a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid. You are doing an excellent job. Erdoan expressed confidence that the two leaders will be able to return to our countries with full hands and complete satisfaction after the summit. He also praised Biden for his leadership, calling it essential in terms of strengthening NATO for the future. The meeting between the two leaders came a day after Turkey agreed to drop its objections to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership, paving the way for a major expansion of the alliance . NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance earlier on Wednesday, after both countries expressed interest in joining amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The three countries agreed on Tuesday to sign a memorandum deepening their counterterrorism cooperation that addresses Turkey's concerns that the two Nordic countries are not doing enough to suppress the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organization. by Turkey, the United States and others. There has also been widespread speculation that the United States may announce a deal to sell upgraded F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, as part of efforts to persuade Ankara to support Sweden's membership and Finland. Senior administration officials told reporters Wednesday that the United States has not offered Turkey a chance to drop its objections to the two Nordic countries joining the alliance. Still, a senior U.S. defense official signaled Wednesday that the United States is ready to sell F-16s to Turkey. The United States supports Turkey's modernization of its fighter fleet because it contributes to NATO security and therefore American security, said Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, during a press briefing with journalists. A subsequent White House report on the meeting between Biden and Erdoan made no mention of the F-16 fighter jets. The leaders discussed their continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, as well as the importance of removing Russian obstacles to the export of Ukrainian grain, according to the statement. They also discussed the importance of maintaining stability in the Aegean Sea and Syria. President Biden reiterated his commitment to maintaining constructive bilateral relations, and the leaders agreed on the importance of continuing close consultations between our governments. Turkey's decision to allow Finland and Sweden to join the alliance is seen as an accomplishment for Biden, who publicly and vehemently supported NATO expansion during a White House event with the leaders of the two Nordic countries last May. Biden administration officials have been collaborating behind the scenes with Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Biden had a phone call with Erdoan on Tuesday, his first face-to-face meeting with the Turkish president in months, a sign that negotiations were progressing. Updated at 2:18 p.m. For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, visit The Hill.

