Mary Trump warns of 'disturbing' interference in Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump's ex-niece Mary Trump has warned of “disturbing” interference by media outlets such as Fox News in the former president's secret trial.

On Monday, jury selection began in the criminal case against Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. The full jury, consisting of 12 members and one alternate, has been chosen, but the selection of five other alternate members continued Friday.

Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to $130,000 in secret payments made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied.

Trump has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges and saying the case was politically motivated.

Donald Trump during jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 18, 2024. Trump's ex-niece Mary Trump warned of "disturbing" Fox News interference in the secret trial of former president.

On Thursday evening, Trump posted a quote from Fox News host Jesse Watters on his social media site Truth Social that said, “They're catching undercover liberal activists lying to the judge.”

The quote comes from Watters' appearance on Fox News' The Five Wednesday during a discussion about jury selection.

Commenting on the issue, Mary Trump, who has openly criticized her uncle, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening: “Normally my problem with the mainstream media is their inability to highlight stories that matter. But in this case, it appears that certain segments of the mainstream media, primarily Fox, are intent on helping Donald interfere in his trial by intimidating the jury.

“This is a worrying reality that we must face.”

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's spokesperson and lawyer via email for comment.

Donald Trump is currently under a state of silence that prevents him from speaking publicly about witnesses, attorneys and case staff and their families, as well as the families of Judges Juan Merchan and Bragg. Trump is allowed to talk about Merchan, who is presiding over the case, and Bragg.

“The fact that Donald cited someone else is irrelevant. This appeared to be a blatant case of jury tampering, especially since at the time of this post there were five jurors remaining and the six alternates to choose,” continues Mary Trump’s message. .

Mary Trump also commented on a Jesse Watters Primetime television segment on Tuesday, in which the identities of the jurors were described.

She shared a clip of Watters describing Juror #2's job, her location in New York, and other personal details. During the segment, Watters quoted Juror No. 2, who reportedly said, “I don't really have an opinion on Trump” and “No one is above the law.” Watters then said, “I'm not so sure about Juror No. 2.”

Juror No. 2 was dismissed after telling Merchan she was concerned her identity would be revealed and that it could compromise her ability to be a fair juror.

Fox News was not the only media outlet to talk about the identity of the jurors, particularly juror No. 2. Newsweek, including other media outlets such as CNN, CBS News, ABC News, NBC News, also shared details about the jury. But Fox was the only one to be singled out as “unethical and dangerous” by Mary Trump.

“Watters then singled out all the jurors who did not fit his idea of ​​what a (pro-Donald) juror should be and questioned their ability to be fair and impartial. This is not only against the ethics is dangerous Fox, on In Donald's Name he is actively helping Donald create an atmosphere of fear among the jurors,” Mary Trump wrote on X. “In a just world, Watters would be fired for his irresponsible behavior. , but Fox has no interest in justice.”

She finished by saying that Merchan “needs to go after Donald.”

Newsweek has contacted Fox News by email for comment.

Updated 4/19/24, 11:05 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

