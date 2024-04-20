Wife gets food mixed with toilet cleaner, claims Imran Khan





What is the story

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan currently in prison, has made serious accusations over the treatment of his wife while under house arrest. It alleges that Bushra Bibi was served food laced with “toilet cleaner”, which led to persistent stomach infections. The shocking claim was made during a hearing into a 190 million corruption case at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Judge orders medical examination of Khan and Bibi

Khan also said that Dr Asim Yousaf, chief medical officer at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, recommended that Bibi undergo tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, prison authorities insisted that the tests be conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. Following Khan's remarks, the judge ordered that Dr. Yousaf conduct a medical examination of Khan and Bibi.

Khan implicates army chief in wife's incarceration

Before the poisoning allegations, Khan had implicated Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir in Bibi's incarceration. He said that “General Asim Munir is directly involved in the punishment given to my wife” and threatened to expose Munir's “unconstitutional and illegal steps” if anything happened to his wife. Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Prison since August last year, while Bibi is currently under house arrest at their Bani Gala residence on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Khan and Bibi sentenced to 7 years in prison for violating Islamic law

In February, a Pakistani court sentenced Khan and Bibi to seven years in prison for violating Islamic law. Bibi's former husband, Khawar Maneka, filed a complaint against the couple last year, alleging that Bibi failed to observe the three-month break required by Islamic law before remarrying Khan. Maneka claimed to have divorced Bibi in November 2017, while Khan announced his marriage to Bibi in February 2018.

