Opening statements in Trump trial to begin Monday in New York financial silence case





Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court for his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments, in New York, April 19, 2024.

Spencer Platt | Via Reuters

Opening statements in former President Donald Trump's secret criminal trial in New York will begin Monday morning, a judge said.

“This trial begins,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said Friday.

Merchan set that timeline after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates were seated for the historic trial.

On Friday afternoon, Trump's lawyers asked the Manhattan appeals court to delay the trial while the case was moved to a new venue.

They argued that Trump cannot receive a fair and impartial jury in New York, even if one was successfully selected the same day.

The appeals court quickly rejected the request.

Outside the courtroom, Trump, who says the six-week trial is preventing him from campaigning against President Joe Biden, complained that Merchan was moving the proceedings “as fast as possible.”

The judge is doing it “for his reasons, not mine,” Trump said, calling the case a “witch hunt.”

The end of the four-day jury selection process was punctuated by a shocking scene just outside the courthouse in which a man set himself on fire.

New York Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press briefing Friday afternoon that the man walked into a park across the street from the building, opened a bookbag and threw out pamphlets espousing an entire series of conspiracies. He then pulled out a canister apparently containing a liquid accelerator, which he poured over himself before igniting.

The man is in critical condition at a nearby hospital's burn center, authorities said.

Criminal ID photo of Max Azzarello from August 21, 2023.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Department

The incident occurred while the trial court was taking a lunch break. Trump returned to the courtroom before 3:30 p.m. ET.

Like the previous three days of trial, Friday's effort to fill the jury box for this unprecedented criminal trial was not always straightforward.

Some potential jurors were dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in the case involving the former president. At least three people said they suffered from anxiety or “self-doubt” about having to serve on the jury.

After the parties returned from the lunch break, Merchan held a so-called Sandoval hearing, which aims to brief Trump on what his prosecutors might question him about if he decides to testify under oath.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said that if Trump took the stand, they would want to challenge his credibility by questioning him about his various other legal battles, including two high-profile civil judgments he was sentenced to pay in New York.

In February, Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in fines and interest after a state judge found him liable for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets in order to increase his worth net and obtain financial benefits.

In a January verdict in New York federal civil court, Trump was ordered to pay $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she denied her allegations that he raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. A separate federal jury previously found Trump responsible for sexually abusing Carroll.

Trump appeals business fraud and defamation verdicts. Merchan said he will determine Monday morning whether Bragg's planned line of questioning is allowed.

Trump said he would testify at the secret trial. He doesn't have to do it.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said the lawsuit was a “scam” and a “witch hunt” aimed at hurting his electoral chances against President Joe Biden.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to conceal a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had sex with Trump while he was married years ago.

The payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer, was intended to influence the 2016 presidential election by hiding damaging information from voters, Bragg claims. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

