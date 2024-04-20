Man dies after setting himself on fire outside Donald Trump court





In brief: a man died after setting himself on fire in front of the New York courthouse, where Donald Trump's “hush money” trial is taking place. Police said the man did not appear to be targeting Mr. Trump or others involved in the trial. The incident occurred shortly after jury selection for the trial concluded.

A man has died after setting himself on fire outside the New York courthouse, where Donald Trump's historic “secret” trial is taking place.

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

The man burned for several minutes in full view of television cameras set up outside the courthouse, where the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president is being held.

A witness at the scene said he first heard the man throwing leaflets into the air before bursting into flames.

“At that point I said, 'Oh shit, what am I going to see?'” the witness told Reuters.

The witness, who declined to give his name, said the man burned for several minutes.

NBC News and other US media reported on Saturday that the man had died. NBC News quoted the New York Police Department as saying the hospital where the man was taken pronounced him dead.

Authorities earlier said the man was in critical condition.

New York police said the man, identified as Max Azzarello of St. Augustine, Fla., did not appear to be targeting Mr. Trump or others involved in the lawsuit.

“Right now, we're calling him a conspiracy theorist, and we're going from there,” Tarik Sheppard, deputy commissioner of the police department, said at a news conference.

If you or someone you know needs help: Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. Lifeline on 13 11 14. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Crisis Helpline. 13 YARN on 13 92 76. On au.reachout.comMensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

The incident occurred shortly after jury selection for the trial, paving the way for prosecutors and defense attorneys to make opening statements next week in a case stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

The 12 jurors and six alternates will consider evidence in a first-ever trial to determine whether a former U.S. president is guilty of breaking the law.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women, most of them working in liberal professions: two business lawyers, a software engineer, a speech therapist and an English teacher.

Most are non-New Yorkers from the United States and countries like Ireland and Lebanon.

Mr Trump is accused of hiding a $130,000 ($202,500) payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual relationship he she claims to have been ten years earlier.

The former US president has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. (Sarah Yenesel/Pool via Reuters)

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggand, who denies any such encounter with Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The downtown Manhattan courthouse, heavily guarded by police, drew crowds of protesters and onlookers Monday, the first day of the trial, although the crowds have since thinned.

Mr. Trump has also pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases, but this is the only one that is certain to go to trial before the Nov. 5 election, when the Republican politician aims to face Democratic President Joe Biden again.

A conviction would not prevent him from carrying out his duties.

