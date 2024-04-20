Hamas leader Haniyeh to hold talks with Turkey







Erdogan has sought, unsuccessfully, to gain a foothold as a mediator in the Palestinian conflict. And he remained discreet about his meetings with the leader of Hamas.

“We will keep the agenda between us and Mr Haniyeh,” Erdogan said when asked by journalists on Friday.

An official source said the two men would meet at Dolmabahce Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus at 2:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT). Hamas, for its part, declared in a statement that the war in Gaza would feature in the negotiations.

While Qatar announced that it would reassess its role as mediator between Hamas and Israel, Erdogan sent Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday, a new sign that he wants to play a role.

“Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president said on Wednesday when announcing the imminent visit from Hamiyeh. .

Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped secure the deal allowing the group to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan has maintained ties with Haniyeh, who is a frequent visitor.

Fidan was a former Turkish intelligence chief and the country provided information and passports to Hamas officials, including Haniyeh, according to Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. However, this has never been confirmed by the Turkish authorities.

– Erdogan will criticize Israel –

If Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, Turkey could seek to increase its mediation profile, based on its ties to Hamas, and Fidan will speak with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday.

Israel has said it is preparing an offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah and the reported Israeli attack on Iran's Isfahan province has only dimmed hopes for a move toward peace.

But Erdogan can only expect a “very limited” role due to his open condemnation of Israel and its actions in Gaza, according to Ciddi.

Last year, the Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tactics to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and called Israel a “terrorist state” because of its offensive against Hamas after the militant group's attacks on Israel on October 7.

Ciddi said Erdogan would not be welcome in Israel and that he could at most pass messages between Palestinian and Israeli negotiators.

The expert said Turkey would also not have major influence over Hamas in deciding the fate of the hostages it has held since October 7.

Hamas attacks left 1,170 dead in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel estimates there are 129 remaining in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children. according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

According to press reports, which have never been denied, Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders were in Istanbul when the attacks were launched. They were asked to leave quietly after a photo showed them celebrating the deadly assault, according to the report.

Haniyeh returned to Türkiye in January and met with Fidan.

The Hamas leader has not met Erdogan since he and Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas spoke with the Turkish president in July 2023. INSTANT: Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh will meet Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday, with tensions in the Middle East at their height after Israel the reported attack on Iran and Gaza preparing for a new Israeli offensive.Erdogan has sought, unsuccessfully, to gain a foothold as a mediator in the Palestinian conflict. And he remained discreet about his meetings with the leader of Hamas.“We will keep the agenda between us and Mr Haniyeh,” Erdogan said when asked by journalists on Friday.An official source said the two men would meet at Dolmabahce Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus at 2:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT). Hamas, for its part, declared in a statement that the war in Gaza would feature in the negotiations.While Qatar announced that it would reassess its role as mediator between Hamas and Israel, Erdogan sent Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday, a new sign that he wants to play a role.“Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president said on Wednesday when announcing the imminent visit from Hamiyeh. .Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped secure the deal allowing the group to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan has maintained ties with Haniyeh, who is a frequent visitor.Fidan was a former Turkish intelligence chief and the country provided information and passports to Hamas officials, including Haniyeh, according to Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. However, this has never been confirmed by the Turkish authorities.– Erdogan will criticize Israel –If Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, Turkey could seek to increase its mediation profile, based on its ties to Hamas, and Fidan will speak with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday.Israel has said it is preparing an offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah and the reported Israeli attack on Iran's Isfahan province has only dimmed hopes for a move toward peace.But Erdogan can only expect a “very limited” role due to his open condemnation of Israel and its actions in Gaza, according to Ciddi.Last year, the Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tactics to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and called Israel a “terrorist state” because of its offensive against Hamas after the militant group's attacks on Israel on October 7.Ciddi said Erdogan would not be welcome in Israel and that he could at most pass messages between Palestinian and Israeli negotiators.The expert said Turkey would also not have major influence over Hamas in deciding the fate of the hostages it has held since October 7.Hamas attacks left 1,170 dead in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.The militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel estimates there are 129 remaining in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children. according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.According to press reports, which have never been denied, Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders were in Istanbul when the attacks were launched. They were asked to leave quietly after a photo showed them celebrating the deadly assault, according to the report.Haniyeh returned to Türkiye in January and met with Fidan.The Hamas leader has not met Erdogan since he and Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas spoke with the Turkish president in July 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/hamas-leader-haniyeh-to-hold-turkey-talks/articleshow/109456677.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos