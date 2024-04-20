'Cute and Cuddly' Giant Pandas Will Soon Live in San Francisco, Mayor Breed Announces





China's giant pandas will find a home at the San Francisco Zoo as part of Beijing's panda diplomacy with the United States, SF Mayor London Breed announced Thursday evening. Pandas last set foot in San Francisco in 1984 and 1985 as part of a world tour, the mayor's office said in a news release. Breed announced the news in a video posted to social media Thursday evening. We have some cute, cuddly black and white beauties coming to our city, Breed said in a video taken in Beijing. These giant pandas will honor our deep cultural ties and our Chinese and API heritage, the mayor said in a written message. accompanying the video. They will bring residents and visitors from all over to visit them at the SF Zoo. Many questions remained unanswered after the mayor's announcement. It's unclear when the furry diplomats will arrive, although the mayor's office said their arrival is contingent on the construction of a panda facility at the zoo. It's also unclear exactly how long the animals will stay, although the mayor's press release said their residence would be semi-permanent. The San Francisco Zoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The mayor struck a deal to bring the pandas to the city with the China Wildlife Conservation Association during her week-long trip to China to promote tourism in San Francisco and strengthen relations with the Chinese government. She returned from her trip on April 21. The mayor received the invitation to visit China from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference. At one of the conference dinners, Xi hinted that he hoped to return pandas to California, specifically to the San Diego Zoo, SFGATE previously reported. These giant pandas will honor our deep cultural ties and Chinese and API heritage, the mayor said. said in a written message accompanying the video. They will bring residents and visitors from all over to visit them at the SF Zoo. Many questions remained unanswered after the mayor's announcement. It's unclear when the furry diplomats will arrive, although the mayor's office said their arrival is contingent on the construction of a panda facility at the zoo. It's also unclear exactly how long the animals will stay, although the mayor's statement said their residence will be semi-permanent. The San Francisco Zoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The mayor struck a deal to bring the pandas to the city with the China Wildlife Conservation Association during her week-long trip to China to promote tourism in San Francisco and strengthen relations with the Chinese government. She returned from her trip on April 21. The mayor received the invitation to visit China from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference. At one of the conference dinners, Xi hinted that he hoped to send pandas back to California, specifically to the San Diego Zoo, SFGATE previously reported.

