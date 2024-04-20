Hush Money trial: Trump forced to listen in silence to people who insult him





NEW YORK (AP) He seems selfish and selfish, one woman said.

The way he behaves in public leaves something to be desired, said another.

His negative rhetoric and prejudice, another man said, is what is most damaging.

For the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit in a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his secret criminal trial share their unvarnished assessments of him.

It was a dramatic departure for the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee, who is used to spending his days in a cocoon of cheering crowds and constant adulation. Now criminally charged, Trump will spend the next few weeks subject to strict rules that strip him of control over everything from what he is allowed to say to the temperature of the room.

He is the object of derision. It's his nightmare. He can't control the scenario. He can't control the cinematography. He can't control what people say about him. And the outcome could go in a direction he really doesn't want, said Tim O'Brien, a Trump biographer and critic.

Although Trump is occasionally confronted by protesters, he generally leads a life free from criticism. After leaving the White House, Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago waterfront club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is surrounded by a paid staff and dues-paying members who have shelled out dozens thousands of dollars to be near him.

Many days, Trump heads to his nearby golf course, where he is mobbed by people who want to shake his hand, take pictures of him and tell him how amazing he is, said Stephanie Grisham, an aide. longtime who broke with Trump after the assault. from the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

When he returns to Mar-a-Lago in the afternoon, members eating lunch on the patio often stand up and applaud. He gets the same ovation at dinner, which often ends with Trump playing DJ on his iPad, blasting favorites like James Brown's Its a Mans Mans Mans World.

Grisham, who spent extended periods traveling with Trump and to Mar-a-Lago during his 2016 campaign and as White House press secretary, described staff constantly serving as cheerleaders and saying to Trump what he wanted to hear. To avoid angry outbursts, they requested motorcade routes that avoid protests and placed a stack of positive news clips each morning on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Now, Trump faces a trial that could result in felony convictions and possible prison time. And he will have to listen to more criticism, without being able to verbally retaliate for what he loves to do.

Witnesses expected at trial include his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, and the porn actor who claimed to have had sex with him, Stormy Daniels. Both attacked him in interviews, in books and on social media.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump had proven in his first week in court that he would remain defiant in the face of this unprecedented political war and said: “It is clear that his support of the American people will only grow as they watch Joe Biden, Alvin. Bragg and the Democrats are holding this fake trial six months before the election. Bragg is the Manhattan district attorney.

New Yorkers who said they could not approach the case fairly were excused during jury selection. But one of the women who will pass the harshest assessment of him will be among those who will determine his fate on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

I don't like his character, the way he presents himself in public, said the woman who has lived in northern Manhattan for 15 years. The woman said she disagreed with some of Trump's policies, which she called outrageous.

“He just seems very selfish and selfish, so I don't really appreciate that in a public servant,” she said, adding that while she doesn't know him as a person, the way he presents himself in public, it seems to me that this is not the case. my cup of tea.

Trump's legal team disputed her answers, but they no longer faced challenges by the time she was examined.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan withheld the names of potential jurors for security reasons.

On Friday, a prospective juror, who said she attended the 2017 Women's March to protest Trump's inauguration, complained about the influence he has on her base.

I think his rhetoric sometimes makes people feel entitled to discriminate or act on their negative impulses, she said, citing people she has heard make homophobic or racist comments. Still, she said she doesn't have strong feelings toward the former president and is unsure about his current political positions.

Another man said he grew up admiring the real estate portfolio of the former president and business moguls and even thinking he might one day live in Trump Tower. But he has come to oppose Trump's negative rhetoric and prejudice against the people he talks about.

At other times, lawyers read aloud prospective jurors' social media posts mocking Trump and celebrating his defeats.

One prospective juror, an older white woman, was removed from the jury by the judge after Trump's legal team discovered years-old social media posts depicting Trump as a racist and sexist narcissist.

One of Trump's lawyers called the messages vitriolic.

She harbors a deep hatred toward him, attorney Susan Necheles said. She said I wouldn't believe Donald Trump if his language was notarized and that he was anathema to everything he was taught about love.

Confronted with the messages inside the courtroom, the juror said she understood why they worried the defense, but her views had evolved. Electoral politics can get pretty spicy and Mr. Trump can get pretty spicy, she said.

Merchan, the judge, also dismissed a man who in 2017 shared a Facebook post celebrating the defeat of one of Trump's policies in court. Take him out and lock him up! he read in part.

Court rules require Trump to be present throughout the trial. He can't storm out of the courtroom like he did in a recent defamation trial. He is also prohibited, by gag order, from attacking any of the jurors, including on his Truth Social platform.

He was previously reprimanded by Merchan for saying something audibly and gesturing while a juror was answering questions.

I will not tolerate any juror being intimidated in this courtroom, said Merchan, who previously warned Trump he could be sent to prison for disruptive behavior in court.

Trump's courthouse assessments weren't all bad, however, with a perhaps surprising number of potential jurors saying they had no strong opinions about one of the country's best-known and most notorious men. controversial on the planet.

In fact, the process appeared to reveal more supporters than might be expected in a district where President Joe Biden received 87% of the vote in 2020.

On Thursday, a potential juror who spoke of Trump in glowing terms said he was impressed by Trump's career as a successful businessman.

I mean, he was our president, it's pretty amazing. He's a businessman in New York. He carved his path, you know, he made some sort of history in terms of where he started and where he became, said the man, who said he saw his own history the same way.

On Tuesday, another man regretted not being able to reconcile trial and work.

Your Honor, as much as I would love to serve for New York and one of our great presidents, I could not give up my job for more than six weeks, he said.

Many have said they have read his book The Art of the Deal.

Even the woman who criticized his character and ended up on the jury acknowledged his appeal to voters.

Sometimes the way he behaves in public leaves something to be desired. At the same time, I can understand not being filtered sometimes, she said. I see him talking to a lot of people in America. I think there is something to be said about that.

___ Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz and Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.

