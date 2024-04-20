100 cr wealth, but Imran Khan's small apartment has only one sofa and three plates





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan, known for his roles in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly has stayed away from the limelight over the last decade. However, he recently opened up about his unique lifestyle, where he prefers to live with only simple things around him.

Let's first take a look at his net worth.

According to various reports, Imran's net worth is over Rs 100 crore and before disappearing from films, his main source of income was films and brands. And now, there are reports that Imran is gearing up to bounce back into Bollywood but behind the camera.

From luxurious bungalow to empty apartment

Imran Khan's path to minimalism began when he moved out of his luxurious Pali Hill mansion in Mumbai. About five years ago, during his separation from then-wife Avantika Malik, he made a big life choice. Instead of choosing another luxurious house, he downsized and moved into a simple apartment in Bandra.

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran shared, “In the last five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I have been living for 5 years. I started by settling into what was an empty space. And I started bringing things into my space, based on my needs. He mentioned that he needed a television, a couch and three plates. He also mentioned that in the past he used a vacuum cleaner to clean and wash dishes by hand.

Imran keeps things simple in his everyday life, he has no help at home and prefers to look after himself at home. The food is delivered from his mother's house, and when it comes to dishes, he sticks to a strict rule of only three plates: one for each mealtime. He jokes: “So how big can the mess be? »

Imran's reaction on Karan Johars apartment rental

Recently, rumors were doing the rounds that Imran Khan had rented filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. When asked about it, Imran replied: “Again, it's one of those things that I've never really been able to understand. The notion of fame and fame and the idea that people are literally following you and reporting on you and commenting on you and all that. I always found it a bit weird.

Upcoming projects

Imran Khan is set to return to the screen in an OTT series directed by Abbas Tyrewala, who had earlier directed him in the popular film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

