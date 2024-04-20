Trump vows to make his voice heard in court as first week of trial draws to a close. Here's what you missed on Day 4.





Four days into the first criminal trial of a president, Donald Trump was showing signs of frustration.

He had heard many New Yorkers express unfavorable opinions about him, had been limited in what he could say in court, and the judge had even asked him to sit down.

Sir, can you please sit down, said Juan Merchan, the soft-spoken judge presiding over Trump's secret trial, when the former president thought Friday's proceedings were over and stood up to go.

As Trump returned to the defense table, Merchan thanked him.

Trump left the room minutes later, looking tired and promising to testify in the trial, which he called a witch hunt.

His words crown a week full of reversals of power and upheaval accusations.

Trump, who prosecutors say used secret payments to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, is trying to present a parallel case in the court of public opinion.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee complained that instead of being in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina or many other places today, I'm sitting in a courthouse all day, adding that the process would continue for four more. or five weeks.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

Trump, who is expected to be in court for the duration of the trial, also accused the district attorney's office of interfering in the 2024 presidential election on behalf of President Joe Biden by keeping me out of The electoral campaign.

He went on to say he was not allowed to speak after the judge said he needed to cut back on his social media attacks on potential witnesses in the case, and later told his supporters in a fundraising email that he was COMPLETELY YAPPED.

Much of Friday's drama took place outside the courthouse, where a man set himself on fire in a park facing the courthouse. Police put out the flames and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

In the courtroom, Trump sat at the defense table while prospective jurors were asked questions aimed at assessing their ability to be impartial.

An alternate juror was excused for anxiety, which she said would interfere with her ability to be completely fair. Another was asked about a social media post referencing the former president, saying, “I believe he is the devil.”

I don't remember posting that, the man said before being fired.

Trump was particularly interested in the man, who volunteered for the campaign of his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Social media posts argued for dismissing several other potential jurors, even after saying they could judge Trump fairly.

A retired New York high school teacher said he could absolutely be fair and impartial, but he was forced to answer questions over dubious social media posts revealing in 2017 that he had attended at a massive anti-Trump rally, according to the caption of a photo he tagged himself in online.

He was excused.

By Friday afternoon, Merchan had seated a full jury of 12 and designated six alternates. The 18 will meet for the first time Monday morning, when opening statements are expected to begin.

Trump's defense team looked visibly dejected during the afternoon's proceedings, with lawyer Susan Necheles slumped in her seat, arms crossed until addressing the judge at the end of the day . Lead attorney Todd Blanche sat next to Trump, and the two men looked at each other and sometimes whispered.

After Merchan said he would not consider a motion on presidential immunity or other motions, Blanche insisted there was still more to discuss.

This sounds eerily similar to the 10 minutes we spent discussing this on Monday with no new facts, no new enforcement of the law, Merchan responded.

There is nothing else to reaffirm, he added at the end of the first week of the trial. We will be making opening statements Monday morning. This trial begins.

