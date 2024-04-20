Imran Khan's comeback plan with Abbas Tyrewala scrapped; Learn more





Fans have been protesting Imran Khan's comeback for a long time now.

A few days ago, a report from Pinkvillast said that Imran Khan is going to make his comeback with a spy action drama series directed by Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala.

@Aamir Khan Productions

A source close to the development had told them that Imran Khan was brimming with energy as he prepared to return to the set and was in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for a spy action drama series. Imran made his acting debut with Tyrewala's youth cult classic Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na and teams up with the director once again to embark on a new phase of his career. They have been discussing this project for a while now and things are progressing positively. And contrary to what anyone might expect, Imran will not be reprising the role of a chocolate boy this time. Instead, he will be seen playing the age-appropriate role of an intelligence officer in this yet-untitled show for a leading OTT platform.

@Instagram/Imran Khan

But according to the latest developments, fans will have to wait a little longer for Imran Khan's return as the spy action thriller is definitely shelved.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan explained why his comeback plan was shelved.

According to Imran, the project collapsed following Jio's acquisition of Hotstar last year, and it may never be released.

Contents

The reactions

Fans are obviously disappointed and some of them even suggested that Imran should look to other mediums for his comeback.

A user reacted: Can't the makers approach another OTT platform for this web series?

Another user reacted: Why God, why? Laut Aaaaooooo IMraaaan.

One user commented: Why don't these actors from yesteryear try their luck in YouTube videos…I mean that has production value and good stories too, why don't they start there…rather than wait for a film or series like Big Banner.

The curious case of Imran Khan

After the release of his last film, Katti Batti, in 2015, Imran Khan disappeared from Bollywood, only to return as a director with the 2018 film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/160071-imran-khan-comeback-project-shelved.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos