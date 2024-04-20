Today in politics: PM Modi to campaign in Karnataka; Rahul, Akhilesh to address Amroha rally | News from the political pulse





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka on Saturday to address two public meetings, one in Bengaluru and the second in Chikkaballapura. According to the BJP's Karnataka unit, Modi will address a meeting at 2 pm at Chokkahalli village in Chikkballapura, where the party hosted former health minister Dr K Sudhakar. The Prime Minister will then travel to Bengaluru and attend a public meeting at the Palace Ground at 4 p.m. This will be his fourth visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, where former BSP leader Danish Ali is the candidate for alliance with INDIA, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will address a joint rally SATURDAY. Amroha will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. Anti-Rupala protests accelerate Meanwhile, with the BJP refusing to replace Union Minister Parshottam Rupala in the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, Kshatriya leaders are planning fresh protests from Saturday. The community is angry with Rupala for her statement at an event earlier this month that several Rajput leaders had collaborated with the British. Even though the party and Rupala tried to defuse the situation, they were unable to do so. “Since the BJP refused to replace him, a meeting of top Rajput leaders was held to ensure the party's defeat in all 26 seats in Gujarat,” Rajput Coordination Committee spokesperson Karansinh Chavda said, adding : “BJP has taken 24 million Rajputs for granted. . If BJP doesn't want Rajputs, then we don't need them either. We will try to defeat all BJP candidates in Gujarat, not just Rupala. The vote is our weapon. From Saturday, Rajput women will begin a relay hunger strike and continue the agitation till May 7, polling day, while 'dharm raths' will be taken out in five areas against the BJP, Chavda said. “We’re going to interact with people. We are confident of inflicting heavy damage on the BJP in Patan, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar seats,” he added. In context: The Kshatriyas are a land-owning community whose members ruled most of the princely states of Gujarat. Although the community accounts for around 7% of the state's voters, it wields considerable influence over Gujarat's politics for historical reasons. Rupala's remarks have reignited caste divides in the state, mainly between Kshatriyas and Patidars. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Patidars, who constitute about 18% of voters, challenged Kshatriya dominance in society and politics, particularly after the Congress introduced its KHAM (Kshatriya) plan. , Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) as an argument. winning combination. This pushed the Patidars towards the BJP, with the community eventually propelling the party to power for the first time in 1995. Since then, the Patidars have become a very influential community in the state, socially and politically. He now dominates the government as well as the party. Recommended reading: Once upon a time in Gujarat Behind Rupala's misfortunes, a Kshatriya yearning for the past With PTI inputs

