Ukraine War Briefing: Donald Trump Says Ukraine's Survival Is Important to the United States | Russia





Donald Trump said Ukraine's survival was important to the United States, in what Reuters described as a shift in tone days before Republicans voted on a $61 billion aid plan for the country. US House of Representatives. As everyone agrees, Ukraine's survival and strength should be much more important for Europe than for us, but it is also important for us! MAKE EUROPE MOVE! Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

The former president did not directly endorse the aid package, but instead focused the bulk of his post on addressing European allies in the Americas who were not spending enough to support Ukraine. The message is arguably one of Trump's first acknowledgments that Ukraine's survival is an important U.S. security interest, according to Reuters. Some far-right Republicans nevertheless interpreted the message as a signal of his opposition to the current aid package, although Trump did not say so explicitly.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday welcomed progress on the $61 billion aid package, saying U.S. officials had assured him that kyiv could expect to receive new weapons in the weeks following the aid approval, according to Reuters. Shmyhal warned of the possibility of a third world war if Ukraine loses to Russia.

Two German-Russian nationals were arrested in southern Germany on suspicion of planning sabotage attacks, including against U.S. military installations, in what officials called a serious attempt to undermine military support for Ukraine. The men, named Dieter S and Alexander J, are suspected of acting as Russian spies for the Kremlin, according to German media sources.

Separately, a Pole was arrested on charges of contributing to a Russian intelligence plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors. The man, identified only as Pawel K, was accused of trying to pass information about airport security to Russian agents and was arrested in Poland on Wednesday, the national prosecutor's office revealed Polish in a press release.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Germany for agreeing to supply Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system, saying he would appeal to other countries at this week's G7 meeting to get more weapons. So far, G7 ministers meeting on the island of Capri have recognized the need to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Ministers reportedly applauded Kuleba as he joined them on the second day of their three-day meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the West should do more to help defend Ukraine's skies against Russia after the attack on the northern city of Chernihiv. This would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if there had been sufficient global determination to resist Russian terrorism, he said in a social media post on X.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed Zelenskiy's comments in another social media post and suggested that Ukraine should have the same coverage against air attacks as Israel. In the Middle East, we have seen what reliable protection of human lives from missiles looks like, he added, referring to the barrage of Iranian drones and missiles on Israel that were intercepted by Western and Israeli forces. .

At least 17 people were killed and 61 injured on Wednesday after three Russian missiles struck downtown Chernihiv, hitting an eight-story building. Two children were among the 61 people injured, emergency services said in their latest report.

The US ambassador to Russia visited imprisoned US journalist Evan Gershkovich on Thursday, saying he was in good spirits, AFP reported. Gershkovich, 32, has been held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison for more than a year after being arrested during a reporting trip to the Urals and accused of espionage. Accusations that he, his employer and the American government deny.

Russia has banned hundreds of Australian citizens from entering, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. He said Moscow would indefinitely close entry to 235 municipal councilors because of what he called an anti-Russian agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/19/ukraine-war-briefing-donald-trump-says-survival-of-ukraine-important-to-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos