Turkish President Erdogan to meet Hamas leader in Istanbul





Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Saturday in Istanbul with the head of the political bureau of the militant organization Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, reports public television channel TRT. Further details about the nature of the discussions between the two were not immediately clear. Haniyeh met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Qatar on Wednesday for discussions on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, according to the official Anadolu news agency. Erdogan publicly supports Hamas. Earlier this week, he compared Hamas to Turkish independence fighters against Western armies in Anatolia in the 1920s during a speech to parliament. In the same speech, the Turkish leader attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he called an ongoing “massacre” in Gaza. Israel strongly rejects Erdogan's statements. Despite the president's verbal attacks, Turkey has recently stepped up its efforts to mediate the Gaza war. Negotiations led mainly by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed. The war began after more than 1,200 people were killed in the massacre carried out by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Israel on October 7. Many people were also taken hostage from Israel to the Gaza Strip. 133 people are still detained there, only some of whom are probably still alive. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, killing more than 33,000 people in the strip. Given the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel is increasingly criticized internationally – even from its close partners.

