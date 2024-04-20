Imran Khan opens up about leaving Bollywood after Katti Batti debacle: It was a process of sorts: Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Imran Khan, last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, has shed light on his decision to quit the industry. In a candid interview with Film Companion, Imran opened up about the disconnect he felt between his passion for cinema and the industry's focus on commercial success.

Imran Khan opens up about leaving Bollywood after Katti Batti debacle: It was kind of a process

The actor highlighted the importance of box office numbers and financial gains within the film industry. He expressed discomfort with the ecosystem surrounding actors, where aspects such as public relations, management and even minor appearances are evaluated through a purely monetary lens. According to him, this constant preoccupation with money overshadowed the artistic aspects of cinema.

While recognizing the financial security that his film career brought him, the actor revealed that the failure of Katti Batti was not the only trigger for his departure. It was a gradual process. He said: “I never said, 'Okay, that day I'm done, I stopped.' It was kind of a process where one week became a month, one month became three and became a year, and one year became two where I said. , Okay, I won't do that because my heart isn't in it.

As the conversation progressed, Imran explained how gaining financial security through his film career has allowed him to explore other avenues in life. He explained: “I actually spent my 20s working, building and establishing a career. In my 30s, that ultimately wasn't what I wanted to focus on. Life took a backseat to me. took it in a different direction In fact, the last 10 years I've spent sort of thinking about the broader questions of who I am, what do I want to do, what is. -what I want to be A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I wasn't getting fulfillment.

Imran is best known for Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly. After his exit from the industry, he refrained from giving interviews. However, recently he started interacting with his fans through social media. His Instagram feed is filled with posts from the sets of his film. It looks like he's ready to make a comeback.

