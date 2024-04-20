Politics
PM Modi to address public meetings in Bangalore, Chikkaballapura today | Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday to address two public rallies in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in the state on April 23 and 24 where he is expected to hold road shows in various parts of Bengaluru and address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hubballi.
Here is PM Modi's itinerary for today:
The Prime Minister will hold a first public meeting today at 2 pm in Chokkahalli village of Chikkballapura, according to the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He will then travel to Bengaluru, the state capital, and attend another meeting, scheduled at the Palace Grounds around 4 p.m.
Bengaluru is a crucial region to campaign for as its three seats are currently occupied by members of the saffron party.
PM Modi chose to campaign in Chikkaballapura as the BJP fielded former health minister Dr K Sudhakar as its candidate in the constituency, news agency PTI reported.
This will be his fourth visit to Karnataka since the release of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The Prime Minister had last set foot in Karnataka last Sunday, when he took out a mega rally in Mysuru and a roadshow in Mangaluru to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Before this, PM Modi had formally launched the BJP's election campaign in the state from Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's turf, Kalaburagi district, with a mega rally.
The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in Karnataka in two phases on April 26 and May 7.
(With inputs from PTI)
