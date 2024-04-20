Who is afraid of judging Donald Trump? Many people





On Monday afternoon, ninety-six New Yorkers were led through metal detectors and into a courtroom on the fifteenth floor of the Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse. They had been selected as potential jurors in the case People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, the first ever criminal trial of an American president. As court officials led them into the gallery, several of them craned their necks to glance at the accused. There he was: his face exactly as orange and mottled as on TV, a long red tie draped over his stomach. He stared at them and leaned down to whisper something in the ear of one of his lawyers. A potential juror burst out laughing and put her hand over her mouth. A clerk asked everyone to stand and swear to tell the truth during the jury selection process. A fair juror is one who will keep his or her promise to be fair and impartial, Judge Juan Merchan said. Please raise your hand if you think you can't be fair and impartial. More than half of the hands in the room went up. Mercan excused these unfair and biased people one by one. I just couldn't do it, said a dismissed potential juror in the room.

Who could? It takes a special type of person to be completely impartial when it comes to Donald Trump. The judge and attorneys for both sides had to find twelve such people for the jury, plus a half-dozen others who could serve as alternates. The thirty candidates remaining in the courtroom were invited to read a long questionnaire consisting of forty-two questions, accompanied by numerous sub-questions. The first potential juror was a young woman who said she lived downtown and worked in business development. She felt she could be fair and impartial, but she also had vacation plans that coincided with the trial. She was excused. The second potential juror was a middle-aged white man wearing thick-rimmed glasses who said he was a creative director at a clothing company. I am here to judge the facts presented and not the individual, he told the court. He said he has never read any of Trump's books and does not consider himself a supporter of the QAnon movement, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, the Boogaloo Boys or Antifa . In his free time, he said, he enjoyed hiking, cooking and playing with his dog. Was there any reason he couldn't be a fair and impartial juror? No, he said.

And yet, the dog-loving creative director was too good to be true. Trump's team discovered a spicy Facebook post he made in 2017. Good news!! Trump lost his court battle over his illegal travel ban!!! he wrote. Get him out and lock him up. Questioned by Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, the man admitted that the Facebook account was indeed his. I had very strong feelings at the time, he told the judge. Today, as I said, I could be impartial and open about what we are talking about today. But you know, it was a place and a time. Mercan didn't have it; he granted the defense's request to have the potential juror dismissed. “If I can’t credit a juror’s answers, then we can’t have them on the jury,” Merchan said. This is a person who expressed, at least at one point several years ago, a wish that Donald Trump be incarcerated, Merchan said. Everyone knows that if Mr. Trump is convicted in this case, he faces a potential prison sentence, which would be a prison sentence.

As of Thursday morning, only seven jurors had responded to the questionnaire, in addition to several rounds of follow-up questions from Trump's prosecutors and lawyers, and were sworn in as members of the official jury. They were usually the ones who gave the most inscrutable answers. The foreman is an immigrant, originally from Ireland, who now lives in upper Manhattan and says he gets his news from the Times, Fox News and MSNBC. Another juror, a young black woman, seemed well aware of Trump's baggage. Obviously, I'm a person of color, so I'm surrounded by people who had an opinion during the election, she said. However, she expressed a certain admiration for the defendant. President Trump speaks his mind, she said. I would prefer that in a person rather than someone who is in office and you don't know what they are doing behind the scenes.

What was Trump doing during all of this? Moody, above all. On several occasions, reporters noted that he appeared to have dozed off, his eyes closed and his eyebrows relaxed, his chin sometimes dipping toward his chest. At other times he spoke animatedly with Blanche, hitting his lawyer's arm with the back of his hand. As he entered and exited the courtroom during recess, he sometimes stopped to speak with reporters waiting in the courtroom hallway. All the legal experts, all the jurists, said this trial was a disgrace, he said Tuesday morning, lying. This is a trial that should never happen. It should have been thrown away a long time ago. At the defense table, he often broke down, only perking up when a potential juror said something he particularly approved or disapproved of. He smiled and nodded enthusiastically when the sales and revenue director of a software company claimed to have read several of his old books, including The Art of the Deal and How to Get Rich. When Blanche questioned a potential juror who had filmed videos of Upper West Side residents celebrating the 2020 election results, Trump muttered something under his breath and gestured aggressively. I won't tolerate that, Merchan retorted. I will not let any juror be intimidated in this courtroom.

And yet many prospective jurors were intimidated, if not by Trump, then by the prospect of serving on a jury in such a high-profile case. The stakes were higher than ever Friday afternoon when, just before the lunch break, a man doused himself in accelerant and set himself on fire in a small park across from the courthouse. (The man, said to be in critical condition, threw leaflets into the air before lighting the fire; New York police described the leaflets as conspiratorial.) Even before that, the judge announced that one of the seven people who had visited the official jury had called to say that she had doubts. She had heard from friends, family and colleagues that she was being talked about online and on television. On Tuesday night, Fox News' Jesse Watters did a segment on his prime-time show in which he reviewed the chosen jurors one by one and put up charts listing their occupations, racial backgrounds and reading habits . Everything except their names. The fate of a billionaire real estate mogul, television celebrity turned forty-fifth president of the United States, lies in the hands of New York's lawyers, teachers and Disney employees who love to dance and get news from the Times, Watters. » said smiling.

Merchan understood the jurors' concerns and allowed him to withdraw from the jury. Anonymous juries are anonymous for good reason, he said: It defeats the purpose when so much information is released that it's very, very easy for anyone to identify who the jurors are . He reprimanded the journalists present at the courthouse. and said he ordered them to refrain from identifying potential employers of jurors, or describing anything you observe with your eyes and hear with your ears related to the jurors, such as their accent. First Amendment lawyers told the New York Law Journal that the bans on merchants were dubious, to say the least. A judge cannot really prevent journalists from reporting what is said in open court. But online, many journalists appeared to side with Merchan and spoke out out of concern for jury safety. What about editorial standards? we don't report everything all the time, a former BuzzFeed reporter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Asking journalists to choose what to censor in real time seems like the wrong approach in a case that tests the very limits of judicial power and the American constitutional order. Merchan's suggestion was that reporters in the courtroom simply use common sense.

Before the trial, many law professors and former prosecutors believed an acquittal was a long shot for Trump. The allegations are, in essence, that Donald Trump falsified business records to conceal a deal with others to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election, Merchan told prospective jurors Monday. Specifically, it is alleged that Donald Trump made or caused false business records to conceal the true nature of the payments made to Michael Cohen by characterizing them as payment for legal services rendered pursuant to a retainer. The payment at the center of the case went to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who was willing to go public with her past affair with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty, but many legal observers say a hung jury is the best outcome he can hope for. All he needs is one stubborn fan to reach the final jury. By Tuesday afternoon, he seemed to have almost found his man, a fit young man in his thirties with slicked-back hair. But before even answering the questionnaire, the man asked to be excused. Your Honor, as much as I would love to serve for New York and one of our great presidents, I could not give up my job for more than six weeks, which means I would work more than eighty hours a week, a he declared. The judge excused him.

