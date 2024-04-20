Imran Khan deleted his Twitter account in 2010. Here's why





New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan has been noticeably absent from the big screen and social media for quite some time. Her last appearance was in the romantic drama 'Katti Batti' alongside Kangana Ranaut. In a recent conversation with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Imran Khan opened up about his absence from social media, revealing that he chose to delete his Twitter account within a year.

During the discussion, attention was focused on the toxicity of social media and its impact on Imran's work. He revealed how checking his phone between shots affected his performance, as he often encountered a barrage of negativity regarding his acting.

Imran Khan said: “There is an emotional residue left when you connect or engage in this way and social media does this thing. I am now very sensitive to it. I can perceive it in a physiological sense.

Speaking about his decision to delete Twitter (now X), Imran said, “I was an early adopter of Twitter. I logged in in 2009 and deleted my Twitter account in 2010. So, I gave up early on as well.

Imran Khan calls social media a 'digital drug'

Imran Khan spoke about his excitement before and after a message. He said: “Addiction and the reward response stimulate a physiological response in us. I remember this feeling. On Twitter, I would think of a little witty and funny thing to put on Twitter. I feel like I have a good joke for Twitter. Then you open it up and when you start typing it, there's this excitement you feel in the pit of your stomach because it's going to be so funny. They're all going to love it and it's going to get so many retweets, likes and comments. You have this building anticipation of how awesome this is going to be. Then you post and wait.

He added: “I started to become aware of this whole physiological feeling. I feel anxious and excited to know how many people will like my tweet.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is planning to make a comeback to the film industry.

